Cyber Monday Deal: Save $300 on the Nikon Z 70-200mm zoom lens

If you're looking to capture the beauty of the stars and get great shots of other heavenly bodies, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S zoom lens is a brilliant buy. And, thanks to B&H Photo Video's Cyber Monday sale, it's $300 off but you'll have to be fast.

This Cyber Monday you can get the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens for $2,396.95 at B&H Photo Video.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is a superb zoom lens, offering super sharp image quality and at just 3.1 lbs it's more portable than many. Its autofocus is fast and quiet and, with its support for low-light conditions, you're absolutely getting the quality you pay for.

We sang this lens's praises in our Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens review, calling it "easily one of the most accomplished telephoto zooms out there". But it's equally capable of taking long shots of other subjects. It also made our guide to the best zoom lenses and at $300 off for Cyber Monday, you'd do well to snap up this deal before it's gone.

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens was $2,696.95 now $2,396.95 at B&H Photo Video Save $300 on this amazing, long-distance lens Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm zoom lens. It's perfect for astrophotography and offers absolutely phenomenal image quality, whatever you're trying to capture. We think it's one of the best zoom lenses you can buy.

This Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S zoom lens is one of the best zoom lenses you can get and offers superb, pin-sharp image quality. We rank it as one of the best zoom lenses you can get, letting you capture amazing pictures of whatever captures your eye. It's great for astophotography use thanks to its low-light friendly f/2.8 aperture but it's superb for general use too.

This deal includes a lens cap, lens hood and lens case, useful for ensuring your lens doesn't meet an accidental end, though it's hardly fragile. Its waterproofing means this lens can stand up to rain and other photography-unfriendly weather conditions.

You are paying for image quality, which is why the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is a little pricey. But at $300 off this Cyber Monday, there's no better time to snap it up.

Or if you'd like to see what else is available, here are the best lenses for astophotography.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Andy Hartup) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: Mount: Nikon Z-mount, Focal range: 70-200mm, Aperture range: f/2.8 constant, Filter thread size: 77mm, Weight: 3.1 lbs (1.4kgs)

The Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S-Line lens offers absolutely superb image quality and its high zoom level is perfect for snapping pictures of stars. It boasts autofocus and built-in stabilization and it's waterproofing means its suitable for use in most weathers.

Consensus: This is a top-tier zoom lens, offering amazingly sharp pictures. In our review we said it was "for anyone who demands the best image quality and is willing to pay." We ranked the Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 as one of the best zoom lenses you can get.

Buy if: You're looking for amazing quality images and are planning on shooting in all sorts of different weather.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget. Even at this price this isn't cheap. It also stops short of being able to take super-detailed close-ups of objects.

Alternative models: If you're looking for something a little cheaper we'd recommend looking at the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OSM lens for Nikon’s F-mount, and purchasing an adaptor.

Or if you can live with the super low-light friendly f/2.8, consider Nikon's Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 compact telephoto, though you likely won't be able to pick out clear stars.

