See the moon turn blood red in this stunning lunar eclipse video

Miguel Claro (opens in new tab) is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador (opens in new tab) and member of The World At Night (opens in new tab) and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve (opens in new tab), he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and the night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his video "Earth Shadow – The Beauty of a Total Lunar Eclipse in Motion."

A video time lapse in 4K shows the deep feeling experienced during the incredible moment when the moon passes through Earth's shadow. This gives the natural satellite a blood-red hue during a total lunar eclipse.

The stars around the moon become visible as the light of the moon drops drastically, giving rise to a unique moment of seeing the mesmerizing presence of the Milky Way. At the same time, the shining moon is reflecting a low reddish light from being immersed inside the umbra of the Earth's shadow.

The blood moon shines dramatically in a lunar eclipse from 2022 captured in the Dark Sky Alqueva territory of Portugal on May 16, 2022 by astrophotographer Miguel Claro. (Image credit: Miguel Claro)

The movie also intends to reveal the emotional feeling and ambience that surrounds us during this celestial event, when we are under the real darkness of a pristine starry sky like Mértola, in the Dark Sky Alqueva territory of Portugal.

All the images were captured during the total lunar eclipse of May 16, 2022. Because it was near the closest point to Earth during its orbit, this moon was also called a "super blood moon."

According to timeanddate.com (opens in new tab), the next lunar eclipse will happen May 5 to 6, but it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean regions, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Close to the end of the year, on Oct. 28 to 29, will be a partial lunar eclipse, seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, much of South America, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica. The next total lunar eclipse will be on March 14, 2025.

