Save on this Star Wars Millennium Falcon Bluetooth speaker now to make your Life Day holiday sing

The Millennium Falcon has a long, epic history in the Star Wars universe. It saw battle and adventure with such Star Wars favorites as Hans Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Rey, and Luke Skywalker.

Now, you can buy a Bluetooth version of this famous Star Wars ship on sale right now at Best Buy for $33.99.

The Bluetooth Millennium Falcon lights up blue along the front of the ship while in use, giving the Falcon a sci-fi glow. The speaker has a range of 33 feet, meaning you can wander away from your device and stay connected. Pair your Millennium Falcon with any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as phones, tablets, and laptops. With the ultra-clear speaker, you can listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks or take a phone call while cleaning up or relaxing on your couch.

The Millennium Falcon Bluetooth speaker makes an awesome gift for any Star Wars fans on your Christmas list this year — it's not only a cool piece of memorabilia, but is also functional.

Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker: $39.99 Millennium Falcon Bluetooth Speaker: $39.99 $33.99 at Best Buy This isn't just any Bluetooth speaker — it's a perfect gift for Star Wars fans. This powerful Millennium Falcon can stream audio from up to 30 feet away. Get it on sale now.

You can get the same deal on Amazon right now, which may be a great option for Prime members who would prefer free shipping. You can get the Millennium Falcon Bluetooth speaker for $33.99 at Amazon, which has its normal price set at $36.99, so it's just a slight savings there.

Although things like this can sometimes be a gimmick, the Millennium Falcon is an excellent Bluetooth speaker. Amazon reviewers give it a 4.5 out of 5 stars and like the speaker for its impeccable sound. One reviewer wrote: "Obviously it's not going to be concert loud or anything, but for a room, or office this speaker kicks out some sound for sure, and it's easy on the ears having a well matched bass/treble ratio."

Holiday sales will be ongoing for a while, but we're not sure how long this deal will last. If you have a major Star Wars fan on your holiday gift list, the Millennium Falcon is an excellent option. However, if this isn't quite the right gift, we've seen many other deals on Star Wars toys, games, and more.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Best Space deals, or our guide to the Best Star Wars gifts.

