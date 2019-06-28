Michael Chabon Named 'Star Trek: Picard' Showrunner

"Star Trek: Picard" writer Michael Chabon has been promoted to be the series' showrunner. First reported by Deadline, this comes less than two months after "Star Trek" executive producer Alex Kurtsman said that Picard wasn't using a showrunner but instead would be "shepherded by a communal effort" of six writers including Chabon.

"It’ll be very different than Discovery. It’ll be slower, more meditative," Kurtzman said in May (via Los Angeles Times). "It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing with in all these different shows."

The reason for this change is unknown. Chabon was announced as a writer/executive producer on the show last fall, and filming of the first season began in April.

"'Star Trek' has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old," said Chabon. "I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek."

"Star Trek: Picard" is announced to debut later this year on CBS All Access in North America.

Originally published on Newsarama.

