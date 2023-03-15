Save $300 on the Meade 16MP Monochrome Deep Sky Imager IV

The Meade DSI 4 astro camera is a giant leap for deep imaging technology and its predecessors. It comes in monochrome and color versions but this deal focuses on the monochrome version and is a good option if you're looking to get into astrophotography without dropping too much money on a dedicated astro camera (color models are typically more expensive). Currently, the Meade DSI IV is on sale right now for $1099.00. (opens in new tab)

One of the most impressive features of Meade DSI 4 is the thermal cooling included within the kit — this allows you to produce quality images by regulating the temperature of the imager during long shoots or warm summer evenings. Along with all the cool features it comes with two USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 port. The useful cable management allows you to use other accessories whilst using the Meade DSI 4. The practical features do not end here, the LED indicators give you an instant read on your stargazing activities. You can bag the Meade DSI IV for $300 off (opens in new tab) the original price.

As mentioned above thermal electric cooling can reduce the ambient temperature by 40 degrees below ambient temperature. This is incredibly useful during those warm evenings and helps to eradicate thermal noise which builds up easily when shooting astrophotographs for long periods — something that DSLR and mirrorless cameras inherently struggle with by comparison.

(opens in new tab) Meade 16MP Monochrome Deep Sky Imager IV: was $1399 , now $1099 at B&H Photo Video. (opens in new tab) Save $300 on the fourth iteration in the Meade series is a huge step up from its predecessors. The 16MP CMOS sensor maximizes the image capture area and ensures optimal light sensitivity. The popular micro four thirds image sensor allows you to capture live video at 23FPS using at full resolution.

Along with the Meade 16MP Monochrome Deep Sky Imager IV, you get a weather-proof hard carrying case to protect your equipment in the field. It also comes with their bespoke software the Meade SkyCapture v2.1 which allows you to control the camera and takes all the sequences in JPEG, BITMAP, FITS / SER and AVI formats. There's also a spectral range of 350 to 1050nm and double-sided anti-reflection coatings. The Meade DSI IV also shoots minimum and maximum exposure times of 0.15 ms and 3600 sec respectively, meaning no matter the subject or how dark the skies are in your shooting location you'll be able to tune in to your celestial subject with ease.