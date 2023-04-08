Nick Fury returns to stop Skrulls from ruling Earth in new trailer for Marvel’s 'Secret Invasion' (video)

The Skrulls, those dastardly shapeshifting imposters from the planet Skrullos, are spreading out in full force in an intense new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion," an upcoming MCU miniseries landing on Disney+ starting June 21, 2023.

That eye patch-sporting S.H.I.E.L.D. renegade Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), thought to be deceased, is also back in action for one last fight in this rousing sneak peek at all the wild identity-swapping, doppelgänger mayhem that only Marvel can unleash.

Directed by filmmaker Ali Selim ("Condor," "The Calling"), Disney+’s six-episode event series finds Jackson resurrecting his memorable tough guy role delivering fresh Hell upon his off-world enemy invaders within the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe beside Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and the refugee Skrull leader, Talos. Fury calls upon his loyal allies after discovering this elaborate conspiracy and battles back hard against it.

Related: Everything we know about Marvel Studios' 'Secret Invasion:' Release date, plot & more

Sign up for Disney Plus for $6.99/month (opens in new tab)

Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" is coming this June. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The "Secret Invasion" cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

Selim also serves as the show’s executive-producer in partnership with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet joins as the series’ lead writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein will act as co-executive producers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Secret Invasion" is based on the well-known comic book crossover series by writer Brian Michael Bendis and interior artist Leinil Francis Yu that ran as an eight-issue miniseries from 2008-2009 and tie-in titles that all revolved around an insidious infiltration of Earth by the alien Skrulls.

This latest dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will present an official comeback of the Nick Fury character since the 2019 film "Spider-Man: Far From Home," when it was unveiled that Fury was actually the Skrull Talos in disguise, and the real crusader was plotting from a clandestine ship in outer space.

Marvel Studios’ "Secret Invasion" arrives on Disney+ beginning on June 21, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).