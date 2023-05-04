How to watch the Flower Moon lunar eclipse on May 5 in a free livestream

A lunar eclipse will be joining the full Flower Moon of May 2023.

On Friday (May 5) at 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), a lunar eclipse will begin as the moon enters the outer edge of Earth's shadow. This particular type of lunar eclipse is known as penumbral, meaning skywatchers will be able to see the face of the moon darken without completely disappearing. The event will reach its peak at 1:24 p.m. EDT (1724 GMT), some two hours after beginning, and end at 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT) as the Earth's shadow leaves the moon once again.

Unfortunately for those of us in the Western Hemisphere, this event will only be visible from Australia, Antarctica, Eastern Africa, Oceania and Asia. Luckily, the Virtual Telescope Project will host a free livestream of the lunar eclipse of the full Flower Moon beginning at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT) on Friday (May 5). The livestream will be available on the project's website (opens in new tab) or YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Like all lunar eclipses, this event will occur as the sun, Earth and the moon are aligned in a straight line. Earth will be in the middle of this arrangement, meaning it will cast a shadow on the face of the moon as it blocks the light of the sun.

This particular eclipse is known as a penumbral eclipse, named after the part of Earth's shadow that will appear on the moon. The umbra is the darkest, innermost part of a shadow, while the penumbra is the lighter outer region that is not completely dark.

That means that this eclipse will not be as dramatic as a total eclipse, in which the moon's face becomes completely darkened. Instead, skywatchers should see a dark gray or brownish shadow across a portion of the face of the moon, covering up to 94.6% of the moon at the eclipse's peak.

A map showing the worldwide visibility of the lunar eclipse on May 5. (Image credit: Dominic Ford/In-The-Sky.org)

