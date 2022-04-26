Limited time Celestron skywatching deals on Amazon

Optics maker Celestron has discounts on select products for a limited amount of time when you grab them on Amazon.

There's a $50 discount on Celestron's TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars and a $20 sale on the PowerSeeker 80EQ telescope, you'll have to hurry as these deals will likely end on Arpil 30. Both of these items benefit from a host of included accessories to enhance your skywatching experience and offer vastly different astro-viewing experiences. These aren't the only deals on the market at the minute and you can see the very best telescope deals and binoculars deals in our handy guides.

Naturally, telescopes offer more powerful views of deep-sky targets and are what people first think of when it comes to astronomy, but binoculars offer great night sky views too and are often a great cost-effective alternative. So, if you want to do more research before making a purchase then you should check out our best telescopes and best binoculars guides.

Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 Binoculars $379.95 now $329.49 from Amazon. Save just over $50 on a pair of binoculars that will give you great views of the night sky and wildlife for years to come. These binos also come with a host of accessories including a carrying harness, a padded neckstrap, a cleaning lens and more.

Celestron PowerSeeker 80 EQ Telescope $199.95 now $177.85 on Amazon. Save just over $22 on a telescope that's perfect for beginners and those without much experience with stargazing. It's easy to use and set up and one of the many extras that come with it includes the free download of market-leading astronomy software so you'll know what to look for and where to find it.

At a time when prices seem to be going up all around the world, these two savings come as a welcome relief, so if you are looking to grab some new skywatching equipment now is the time. Celestron is a brand that you can rely on for quality too, we've tried, tested and reviewed a lot of their products and there is a reason they're market leaders when it comes to optics equipment.

The Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars are great for both stargazing and wildlife watching if you're intended target is Earth-based. There's a host of accessories to enjoy with these binoculars too: a comfortable carry harness, a deluxe padded neck strap, a single piece eyepiece cover, a lens cleaning cloth and an instruction manual are all included in the price. That's on top of the multi-coated optics and durable build giving you excellent views for years to come.

The PowerSeeker 80 EQ telescope is no different when it comes to the included accessories, you get plenty. 2 eyepieces (20mm and 4mm), erect image diagonal, finderscope plus a 3x Barlow lens are all included in the price as well as a free download of some market-leading astronomy software so you'll know what to look for and where to find it.

