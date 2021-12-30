Trending

This Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set is now on sale

By published

Save $14 on the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building toy, available at Target and Walmart.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Collectible Building Toy
(Image credit: Target)

Save $14 on the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building toy, available at Target and Walmart.  

This spider-esque probe droid first appeared in Star Wars' original trilogy. The Lego set harkens back to its appearance on the ice planet Hoth during the fifth episode of the saga, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. 

This build-and-display model set comes with a transparent, brick-built pole that gives the illusion that the arachnid-like robot is suspended above a snowy scene. 

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid set is now available at Target and Walmart for $48, which is 23% ($14) off its retail price. 

$47.99 at Target

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Collectible Building Toy: $59.99 $47.99 at Target and $48.00 at Walmart

Relive the epic Galactic Empire encounters with this Star Wars Lego set. A transparent segment gives the appearance that the Imperial droid is suspended over the snowy ground of planet Hoth. 

View Deal

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set comes with 683 pieces, including classic Lego bricks in colors like creamy white of Hoth's snow to the deep silver of the Galactic Empire's menacing military machines. 

Once assembled, the droid's poseable legs allow the builder to play with the model's appearance. The set includes an information plaque that goes at the figure's base. 

The final display will not take up a lot of room in your home. According to the manufacturer, the Imperial Probe Droid model will stand 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, sit 9 inches (24 cm) wide and extend 4 inches (11 cm) deep.

Hunting for other end-of-the-year Star Wars deals? Feel free to check out Space.com's roundup of the best Lego Star Wars sets from 2021.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Space.com Staff
Space.com Staff

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier. Originally founded in 1999, Space.com is, and always has been, the passion of writers and editors who are space fans and also trained journalists. Our current news team consists of Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik; Editor Hanneke Weitering, Senior Space Writer Mike Wall; Senior Writer Meghan Bartels; Senior Writer Chelsea Gohd, Senior Writer Tereza Pultarova and Staff Writer Alexander Cox, focusing on e-commerce. Senior Producer Steve Spaleta oversees our space videos, with Diana Whitcroft as our Social Media Editor. 