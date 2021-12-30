This Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set is now on sale

Save $14 on the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building toy, available at Target and Walmart.

This spider-esque probe droid first appeared in Star Wars' original trilogy. The Lego set harkens back to its appearance on the ice planet Hoth during the fifth episode of the saga, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

This build-and-display model set comes with a transparent, brick-built pole that gives the illusion that the arachnid-like robot is suspended above a snowy scene.

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid set is now available at Target and Walmart for $48, which is 23% ($14) off its retail price.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Collectible Building Toy: $59.99 $47.99 at Target and $48.00 at Walmart Relive the epic Galactic Empire encounters with this Star Wars Lego set. A transparent segment gives the appearance that the Imperial droid is suspended over the snowy ground of planet Hoth.

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set comes with 683 pieces, including classic Lego bricks in colors like creamy white of Hoth's snow to the deep silver of the Galactic Empire's menacing military machines.

Once assembled, the droid's poseable legs allow the builder to play with the model's appearance. The set includes an information plaque that goes at the figure's base.

The final display will not take up a lot of room in your home. According to the manufacturer, the Imperial Probe Droid model will stand 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, sit 9 inches (24 cm) wide and extend 4 inches (11 cm) deep.

