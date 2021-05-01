Lego offers sweet Star Wars deals for May the Fourth

Get a free Lego Star Wars Tatooine Homestead building set with any Lego Star Wars purchase over $85 this Star Wars Day.

As "Star Wars" fans worldwide gear up for the "May the Fourth" franchise celebration, Lego has a few coming deals to showcase its new sets.

The building toymaker recently released a $200 R2-D2 model, a $70 Darth Vader helmet, a $50 Scout Trooper helmet and a $60 Imperial Droid, adding on to an ever-growing list of dozens of "Star Wars" products. And there are even more deals coming in time for the celebration this week.

Lego's "Star Wars" event page notes that VIP members of Lego — you can join the program for free — will receive double points on all Lego "Star Wars" purchases between Saturday (May 1) and Wednesday (May 5).

VIP members can also enter a sweepstakes for a one-of-a-kind Lego "Star Wars" collectible featuring Jon "Dutch" Vander, one of the Rebel test pilots in Gold Squadron who died during the successful attempt to blow up the Death Star in "Star Wars: A New Hope" (1977).

If it's safe enough for you to visit a Lego store in person, the toymaker is trying to make it worth the effort for "Star Wars" fans. Between May 1 and May 5, anyone who spends more than $40 in-person on Lego "Star Wars" stuff will receive a free Imperial shuttle. That certainly won't be hard to do with any of the new sets listed above.

Get a free Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle with a purchase of at least $40 this Star Wars Day. (Image credit: Lego )

If you're willing to spend more than $85 in-person or online, "Star Wars" fans can receive a free Tatooine homestead, as long as the purchase comes between May 1 and May 5. That's the famous homestead of Luke Skywalker's family at the beginning of "A New Hope" — remember the double-sunset scene? — which is also featured in the prequel series (1999 to 2005) and at the end of the sequel series (2015 to 2019).

Also make sure to look at Space.com's "Star Wars" Lego page for more information about sets we recommend buying.

