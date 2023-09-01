It might not be the most engaging build thanks to a lot of repetition, but once it’s finished there’s no denying how wonderful the Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama set is.

Essential info: Price: $89.99/£79.99 Model number: 75330 Number of pieces: 1,000 Dimensions: 6 x 11 x 6.5 inches / 16 x 29 x 17 cm Recommended age: 18+

Each and every one of the Lego Star Wars diorama sets has a certain charm, and we love them all in their own way. The Trash Compactor diorama might be our favorite thanks to its excellently-designed moving parts, but even the rather low-key Endor Speeder Chase looks great on display thanks to the verticality provided by those wonderfully-built trees.

But where does the Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama set fit? Well, comfortably in the middle, we’d say. It’s not the most engaging build - part of that is due to a lot of repetition, mostly in creating the ground of the swamp. But once it’s finished, the mixture of textures - and the absolutely wonderful minifigures (not to mention the humor in Luke Skywalker’s pose) - make this a wonderful display piece. Just like every other diorama. Honestly, Lego has knocked it out of the park with the entire range, and all five of them deserve a place amongst the best Lego Star Wars sets.

The three minifigures included in Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama: Yoda, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. (Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama review: Build

The process of putting together Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama is spread over six sets of bags. Really, this is a straightforward build with no real complex sections to hold you back. But with the first three bags – almost half of the build! – concerned with simply the base, it’s not the most enjoyable Lego set to build.

The first bag has you building the black frame: the same frame that envelops each diorama, tying them together in unison as a series. It’s a great little touch, and gives the set a professional, tidy appearance. The printed Lego Star Wars logo alongside a quote – in this case, the famous “Do. Or Do Not. There is no try.” of Yoda –add the perfect finishing touches.

Image 1 of 3 A close-up of Yoda's hut (Image credit: Future) The curves used to recreate the roots of the tree (Image credit: Future) Foliage detail on the tree (Image credit: Future)

Bag two has you layering a little more detail to the base, but it’s when you get to bag three of bricks that you might let out an audible sigh: you’ve got over 200 1x1 tiles to lay. It’s one of the most monotonous sections we’ve had in any Lego set and while the finished appearance is (almost) worth it, you’ll likely be cursing during the process of putting it together.

It does get better, though. Once the green glow of the swamp is in place, it’s time to build Yoda’s hut, the large tree that shields it, and Luke’s wrecked X-Wing. There are some nifty building techniques used in putting together Yoda’s hut: the process of building it feels rather messy, but the finished result is a solid and eye-catching structure that really does capture the feeling of Yoda’s home from The Empire Strikes Back.

"Do. Or do not. There is no try." (Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama review: Design

Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama might not be the most fun set to build, then, but we have very little to complain about when it comes to its design. As annoying as those two hundred tiles were to place, their translucent green coloring looks wonderful, giving the set a perfect base. Much-needed texture is added through various pieces of foliage dotted around the set, too, which all go some way to recreating the wildness of the swamp.

But it’s Yoda’s hut itself, and the tree that sits behind it that make for the most eye-catching parts of this set. The beige bricks used to build Yoda’s hut add a necessary dash of lightness, which looks wonderful juxtaposed beside the dark browns and greens of everything else. And the red-and-white stripes of Luke’s X-Wing make for a pleasant dash of color.

Luke Skywalker's crashed X-Wing - and a glimpse at some of those 200+ green 1x1 tiles. (Image credit: Future)

We also love the rounded shapes built into the tree and the hut: half-arches are used to create the roots of the tree, and they form a pleasant pattern that acts as the backdrop of the set. The dome shape of Yoda’s hut, and its chunky rounded entrance, have been wonderfully created, too. All in all, we don’t think this scene could have been recreated any better.

Should you buy Lego Star Wars Dagobah Training Diorama?

Just like every other Lego Star Wars diorama, we can’t hesitate to recommend the Dagobah Training set. Sure, it might not be the most engaging build, but once you’re over placing those 200 single tiles, it’s not that bad. We value this set most as a display piece: whether you’re displaying it on its own or alongside some of the other diorama sets, it looks absolutely fantastic. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to love it - simple.

(Image credit: Future)

