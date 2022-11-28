You can still save $20 on this Lego Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle for Cyber Monday

Star Wars: The Bad Batch brought new life to the clone troopers, and now you can reenact all of the series' best moments with this awesome, feature-filled Lego kit.

Now just $79.99, the Lego Star Wars Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is currently marked down 20% for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. This kit is usually priced $99.99, making this a great deal if you've got a fan of the innovative Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch in your life.

It's unknown how many of these kits remain in stock, and this deal is only good through the remainder of Cyber Monday, so don't let this deal punch it to hyperspace and head for the Outer Rim!

If The Bad Batch isn't your favorite Star Wars series, no sweat: Be sure to take a look at all of our our Star Wars Lego deals and our Cyber Monday Lego deals guides for more great savings on Star Wars, Space, and even Marvel Lego sets too. Our guide on the latest Cyber Monday deals has even more great holiday gift ideas.

(opens in new tab) The Lego Star Wars Bad Batch Attack Shuttle: was 99.99 now just 79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)!

The Lego Star Wars Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is one seriously cool kit for any Lego or Star Wars fan. This is a 969-piece kit that includes five The Bad Batch minifigures, a droid, two speeder bikes and the Clone Force 99 attack shuttle itself. Any fan of The Bad Batch can recreate with these authentic minifigures that include the unique armor paint jobs from the animated series.

The attack shuttle is expertly crafted by Lego master builders and features swing-down wings that can raise and lower for flight or landing. The canopy of the shuttle can also swing upwards to reveal the innerworkings of the shuttle and allow you to place the minifigs throughout the craft.

Coolest of all are the speeder bikes: Of all the Lego Star Wars speeder bikes that have been released, these are by far the most menacing and fastest-looking. Even without the shuttle, these bikes would make for a seriously cool kit on their own.

For more on everything Lego Star Wars this Cyber Monday, be sure to read through out our deal hub for the Cyber Monday Lego deals, as well as our Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals. Grab these deals before it's too late!