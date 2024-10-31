The Lego Black Panther building set is over $100 off pre-Black Friday

The 2961-piece Lego Black Panther building set is currently one of its lowest prices of the year on Amazon and over $100 off. It's a retired product, so you won't be able to get it directly from Lego but it does feature in our best Lego Marvel sets guide.

Save over $100 on the Lego Black Panther building set when you grab it from Amazon. Currently, you can get it for slightly less at Walmart, even though the discount is smaller.

If you're a fan of the Black Panther movies or even anything Marvel or Avengers-related, this is undoubtedly the display set for you. It comes with just shy of 3000 pieces, it stands at 19 inches (46cm) tall and 16 inches (39cm) wide, so it's a serious display set that will catch the eye of anyone walking past. The build also features his gloves so you can have King T'Challa posing either with or without. This set is a retired product from Lego meaning you'll only be able to grab it from third-party retailers like Amazon, which can mean it retails for a higher price, but with over $100 off, this is a pretty good deal in the build-up to Black Friday.

Lego Black Panther Building Set: was $349.99 now $245.49 at Amazon US Save over $100 on a 2961-piece buildable set of a Black Panther bust. This set works perfectly as a display set as it features fantastic detail, stands at an impressive 19 inches (46cm) in height and can be displayed with or without his gloves. As this is a retired product this can be harder to find and usually more expensive, so 30% off is good value. Note: This set is slightly cheaper at Walmart, even though the saving is less.

Image 1 of 2 A shot of the completed Lego Black Panther set, standing on a table with a book and a person reading in the background. (Image credit: The Lego Source) (Image credit: The LEGO Group)

This set puts a lot of other Lego helmet or display sets to shame, due to its size and detail. In addition to its likeness to King T'Challa, it's designed in the iconic "Wakanda Forever" pose. On top of the 2961 pieces you get, and ultimately an impressive final build, it also features a sturdy base - which it would need - and a Black Panther display Plaque, which rounds off this set. While this may appeal to Black Panther fans of all ages, it is aimed at those aged 18 and above and this build will require a lot of patience, as there are a lot of bricks but most are the same color (black) so it might prove frustrating to younger builders.

This set is over $100 off (30%) and if you're looking for an early Black Friday Lego deal, this could be worth considering. Black Friday is here on November 29 but we're already seeing worthwhile early offers, so if you want to be prepared for the holidays and beat the rush of the annual sales event, now is a great time to be deal hunting.

Key features: 2961 pieces, Black Panther display plaque, sturdy base, display with or without gloves, quality details, 19 inches (46cm) high and 16 inches (39cm) wide, displayed in the "Wakanda Forever" pose.

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, we had seen this set retail for as high as around the $350 mark. While that is higher than usual, its regular price does fluctuate between $330 and $280

Price comparison: Amazon: $245.49 | Walmart: $239.95 | Lego: Retired

Consensus: A good discount, like the one on offer, makes this set worth getting. There are more expensive Lego Marvel sets out there and if you're a fan of Marvel or indeed Black Panther, this set is worth having. The completed set impressive but this set requires patience as there's a lot of pieces and most are the same color.

✅ Buy it if: You're a fan of Marvel or specifically Black Panther. It's also worth having if you appreciate stunning detail and an impressive display.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't want something that requires patience or you want playable features in a Lego set.

