Kidrobot launches limited-edition astronaut Dunny and other exclusives for Comic-Con@Home 2021

The San Diego Comic-Con 2021 starts in earnest today (July 23), and Kidrobot has unveiled new limited-edition exclusives that it will be releasing for the virtual event, including an astronaut Dunny figure.

The world-famous annual event will take place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the toy creators from releasing new material. The exclusives to be released include an 8-inch (20 centimeters) "Orion" Dunny, complete with spacesuit and helmet, a 14-inch (36 cm) Smorkin Labbit plush and a Kidrobot x Elton John "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" Satin Jacket.

The online-only event is started at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT; 10 a.m. MT), which is also the same time Kidrobot began pre-orders for these three exclusives.

Kidrobot specializes in limited-edition content that also includes apparel and accessories. Its products, as well as these limited-edition items available for pre-order, can be found on the company's website but can also be found in select retailers worldwide.

In an homage to space travel, Kidrobot is making one giant leap for Dunny. The 8-inch toy comes with a fabric spacesuit and a shielded space helmet. But you'll have to be quick if you want one, as only 500 copies of this limited-edition toy will be made and they'll retail for $100 each.

The 14-inch Smorkin Labbit plush toy is a smoking rabbit with a removable knife sticking out of its back.How did it get there? Who knows!? The Labbit image was created by Kidrobot chief creative officer Frank Kozic and originally featured in his 1990s rock poster art. Only 1,000 of these toys will be made, and they will sell for $34.99 each.

Lastly, inspired by the jacket worn on the cover of Elton John’s famous "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," the new Kidrobot jacket is made of shiny pink satin and glitter embroidery that reads "Elton John" across the back, and comes with two pockets. Only 900 of these will be made, and they will be available for $150.

