Harvest Moon Supermoon lunar eclipse delights skywatchers worldwide (photos)

Last night the Harvest Moon Supermoon lunar eclipse put on a spectacular show for people worldwide with at least some portion of the lunar eclipse visible to over 50% of the world's population.

The partial lunar eclipse reached its darkest phase, when the moon is most obscured by the Earth's darkest shadow — the umbra — at approximately 10:44 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17 (0244 GMT on Sept. 18.)

We'll have to wait until March 13-14, 2025 for the next lunar eclipse which will be a dramatic total lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire lunar disk will turn hazy red as it plunges into Earth's shadow. This eerie color change is why a total lunar eclipse is also known as a Blood Moon. The full phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible across the U.S., with at least some portion of the eclipse visible across Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and much of Africa, according to Timeanddate .

But until then, let's sit back, relax and enjoy the celestial show that our lunar neighbor put on for us last night. Both the lunar eclipse and full moon resulted in some simply stunning photographs.

Josh Dagenais sent us a great photograph of a partial lunar eclipse and a fleeting visitor from Hanover Park Illinois, U.S.

"I staked out from about 9:10 to 10:10 local time. Was waiting for the right shot, I didn't quite get what I was looking for, but I did get a cameo from a bat," Dagenais told Space.com in an email.

Partial lunar eclipse photographed from Hanover Park Illinois, U.S. (Image credit: Josh Dagenais)

"Spooky season has now been rung in," Dagenais added.

Close-up view of the bat getting in on the full moon action. (Image credit: Josh Dagenais)

Photographer Josh Dury was incredibly fortunate to capture the entire sequence of the partial lunar eclipse from beginning to end. The composite image was captured from Dury's viewpoint from the Mendip Hills, Somerset, U.K.

"I was talking with a few people this morning and there was cloud within a 5-mile radius! So luckily, from the Mendip hills the skies just managed to hold out until the umbral shadow made its way across the surface of the moon," Dury told Space.com in an email.

"It really is wonderful, to bear witness to the celestial mechanics of the solar system and be fortunate to capture this documentary composite from beginning to end," Dury continued.

Lunar eclipse composite captured from the Mendip Hills, Somerset, U.K. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Photographer Austin Bond sent us this stunning image of the partial lunar eclipse from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, U.S.

Partial lunar eclipse viewed from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, U.S. (Image credit: Austin Bond)

Earth's shadow descends upon the lunar surface in this lovely close up view of the moon from Turkey. Photographer Isa Terli took this photograph on Sept. 18, 2024 when the partial lunar eclipse was in full swing.

Partial lunar eclipse as viewed from Turkey. (Image credit: Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Another photographer in Turkey captured a rather moody scene playing out above Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic's Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara.

Mehmet Futsi captured the partly cloudy sky shrouding the full moon in a thin layer of clouds as the partial lunar eclipse unfolded.

Partial lunar eclipse above Anitkabir in Ankara, Turkey. (Image credit: Mehmet Futsi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

For those unable to capture the lunar eclipse, the full moon supermoon still made for a spectacular skywatching target.

In China, many gathered for the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 17. The festival is celebrated annually and is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival, according to the BBC. It is the second biggest event in the Chinese calendar after the Lunar New Year.

Full moon alongside a Ferris Wheel during a Mid-Autumn Festival in Guang'an, Sichuan Province of China on Sept. 17, 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Zhang Guosheng/VCG via Getty Images)

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, people give thanks for the Autumn harvest and celebrate the full moon.

Full moon rising over the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on September 17, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Image credit: Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The Harvest Moon lives up to its name in this image below from photographer Ross Harried. The photograph shows the Harvest Moon Supermoon rising over a soybean harvest at Malkow Farms in Monroe, Wisconsin.

The term Harvest Moon is commonly used to describe a full moon closest to the Autumnal equinox, depending on the year it can fall in either September or October.

Harvest Moon living up to its name above a soybean harvest in Monroe, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Ross Harried/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Space.com's very own Josh Dinner headed out to photograph the full moon last night and despite the clouds, captured some lovely shots.

"The clouds were low on the horizon, leaving some uncertainty if we'd see the moon rise or not," Dinner said.

Full moon next to the Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon tower at the Indiana University Campus, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S. (Image credit: Josh Dinner)

"It was only visible for about 20 minutes before tucking behind more clouds, and wasn't visible again until later in the evening, as the clouds managed to part to allow the bright moonlight to light up the crisp Indiana evening." Dinner continued.

Full moon rising over the Indiana University Campus, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S. (Image credit: Josh Dinner)

Photographer Rodger Bosch captured this beautiful image of the full moon rising over Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, South Africa.

Full moon rising over Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

The bright lights of the Big Apple were no match for the full Harvest Moon in this dramatic photo captured by Gary Hershorn.

Here the fully illuminated Harvest Moon rises behind the iconic Empire State Building in New York City.

September's full moon rising behind the Empire State Building, New York City. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images))

In the photo below, people enjoy the view of the full moon from the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. Photographer Isa Terli captured this beautiful image on Sept. 17, 2024.

September's full moon shining behind the Galata Tower, Istanbul, Turkey. (Image credit: Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In the image below, late-night thrill seekers made the most of September's supermoon by catching some waves under its iconic glow. Photographer Saeed Khan captured this brilliant photo at Manly Beach, Syndey, Australia on Sept. 18.

Surf's up under the September full moon at Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Below, the full moon supermoon rises over the Scituate Lighthouse, Scituate, Massachusetts, U.S. Photographer Joseph Prezioso captured the scene unfold on Sept. 17.

Full moon supermoon rising over the Scituate Lighthouse, Scituate, Massachusetts, U.S. (Image credit: Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images)

