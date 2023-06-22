'Firefly: The Fall Guys' comic brings the Serenity crew back for one more job gone wrong (exclusive)

Loyal Browncoats within the 'Verse are on high alert as the sensational space western "Firefly" triumphantly returns to comics this fall from Boom! Studios.

Acclaimed Marvel and DC writer Sam Humphries ("Legendary Star-Lord") unites with illustrator Jordi Pérez ("All-New Firefly") and colorist Francesco Segala ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") on "Firefly: The Fall Guys," a gung-ho six-issue miniseries filled with sinister assassins, gigs gone wrong and organized crime.

"It's always a joy to get to come back and spend time with Mal, River and everyone else aboard the Serenity," said series editor Elizabeth Brei. "It's like getting to visit old friends and see what other death-defying adventures they've been through. This one in particular won't disappoint!"

Related: Firefly streaming guide: Where to watch Firefly & Serenity online

Cover art for "Firefly: The Fall Guys #1." (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Humphries is a veteran writer and television host who's contributed to more than 200 comic books titles, including storylines for the "Harley Quinn," "Avengers," "X-Men," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises. His other creative endeavors include the critically-acclaimed original comics "Blackbird," "Jonesy" and "Goliath Girls." For DC Entertainment, he also co-hosted "DC DAILY," a successful entertainment news show which encompassed a total of 450 episodes.

Launch into Boom!'s official synopsis for "Firefly: The Fall Guys:"

"The crew is broke and out of luck. They'll have to deal with some of their shadier associates if Serenity is going to keep flying. What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew quickly turns sideways when feds, untrusting locals and a high-profile politician get thrown into the mix."

Cover variant for "Firefly: The Fall Guys #1." (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"So thrilled to be welcomed into the 'Firefly' 'Verse," says Humphries. "I love Westerns, so bringing the best bandits in the galaxy back to their buckaroo roots with a fantastic artist like Jordi has been a dream. Don't worry, there's still a giant gorram spaceship in the first issue. Yee haw!"

Cover variant for "Firefly: The Fall Guys #1." (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Based in Ourense, Spain, artist Jordi Perez has had a prolific last three years, as his impressive work has appeared in Boom! Studios' "Firefly," Dynamite Entertainment titles like "James Bond," "Red Sonja," "Vampirella," "Rocketman and Rocketgirl," and "Xena," Vault Comics' "Queen of Bad Dreams," Ahoy Comics' "Cryptid Story," Z2 Comics' "Hotel Diablo," and "Machine Gun Kelly."

"Although it's not the first time I've worked on 'Firefly,' each time is new and special," Perez adds. "Sam's script is giving me a great time drawing lots of adventure and fun. The Western essence of the series will be VERY present. I hope you all enjoy it."

"Firefly: The Fall Guys #1" lands September 6 sporting a main cover from the Eisner-winning artist Francesco Francavilla ("Night of the Ghoul"), in addition to special variants by Justine Florentino ("Grim"), Ejikure ("Batman: Urban Legends"), and Ariel Olivetti ("Cable").