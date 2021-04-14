Salute the enduring spirit of the 'Verse with this shiny new 'Firefly-Artbook'

The Firefly-Artbook from Titan Books showcases amazing art of the beloved science fiction franchise.

Browncoats with creative inclinations will be thrilled to learn that a deluxe new "Firefly" companion artbook is now on shelves for fans of the 2002 sci-fi western series created by Joss Whedon. .

Tipping the scales at over three pounds, the "Firefly-Artbook: A Visual Celebration of Joss Whedon's Swashbuckling," curated by Printed in Blood and published by London-based Titan Books, is fortified with 208 pages of never-before-seen artwork inspired by and saluting the legacy of the Emmy Award-winning TV show.

This premium-format, glossy-paged coffee table book contains a collection of 120 brand new and exclusive art pieces in various mediums crafted by an international roster of professional artists, illustrators, concept artists, comics artists and graphic designers.

The book includes pieces by featured artists including Joe Corroney, Rian Hughes, John J Hill, Sandra Kamenz, Angel Onofre, Stephen Sampson (The Dark Inker), Liza Shumskaya, and Angel Trancon.

Check out a six-page sample from the "Firefly- Artbook: A Visual Celebration of Joss Whedon's Swashbuckling 'Verse, available now.

From clever character portraits, dynamic faux book covers, and poster concepts, to iconic action scenes, old-time wanted posters and nostalgic renderings of Serenity, each contributing artist delivers personal pieces of art that put their own individual stamp on the colorful "Firefly" universe.

