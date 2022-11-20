Boom!'s shiny 'Firefly: Keep Flying' one-shot comic is an early holiday treat

Christmastime is known as the bright and shiny season and what better sci-fi franchise to celebrate with than those rogue space cowboys from the "Firefly" 'Verse.

Boom! Studios has partnered with 20th Television for "Firefly: Keep Flying #1 (opens in new tab)," a rollicking new mission written by Jeff Jensen (HBO’s "Watchmen," "Better Angels") and accented with stylish artwork from Italian illustrator Nicola Izzo.

This special issue aimed at Browncoats of all persuasions just landed in comic shops this past week and delivers a robust outer space adventure to relish. It spotlights the fan-favorite character of River Tam, so perfectly played on Fox’s one-and-done "Firefly" TV season in 2002 and 2005’s "Serenity" Hollywood movie by Summer Glau. Our Firefly streaming guide can help you get caught up on the series and its film "Serenity."

The cover of "Firefly: Keep Flying" from Boom! Studios. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The storyline unfolds in the aftermath of events that transpired in the "Firefly" television series and sees the brainy River Tam plotting a dangerous course for Serenity’s brand new crew to test their mettle with a cosmic escapade that will decide whether they continue traversing the stars or keep their feet on solid ground.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Find a crew. Get a job. Keep flying. These words of wisdom take on a surprising new meaning for River–many years in the future! While she relied on her family on the spaceship Serenity in more ways that anyone truly understood, an outrageous adventure will push River to her limits, and it will take a new chosen family to help get her through it. Her determination to keep flying, and the lessons the Serenity taught her, is what will keep River going, to stranger horizons than anyone thought possible!"

Image 1 of 5 A preview from Firefly: Keep Flying. (Image credit: Boom! Studios) A preview from Firefly: Keep Flying. (Image credit: Boom! Studios) A preview from Firefly: Keep Flying. (Image credit: Boom! Studios) A preview from Firefly: Keep Flying. (Image credit: Boom! Studios) A preview from Firefly: Keep Flying. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of writer-creator Joss Whedon's space western that aired on the Fox TV network for just 14 episodes before being cancelled in December of 2002. Since then the beloved "Firefly" show and 2005 feature film, "Serenity," have developed a serious cult following and the legacy of "Firefly" lives on in fan conventions, clothing, tie-in novels, cookbooks, graphic novels and comics.

An alternate cover for "Firefly: Keep Flying." (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Firefly: Keep Flying #1 (opens in new tab)" is available now and showcases a main cover by the talented artist Frany ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") and variant cover art from Miguel Mercado ("Power Rangers").