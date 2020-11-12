Exclusive First Look: New 'Firefly' graphic novel 'Watch How I Soar' reveals Wash's tale

See Wash's backstory in the new Firefly graphic novel "Watch How I Soar" from Boom! Studios available Dec. 1, 2020.

Browncoats are fully united with news of Boom! Studios' latest venture into Joss Whedon's The 'Verse with a brand new " Firefly " graphic novel anthology starring one of the space western franchise's most endearing characters, Alan Tudyk's ace star pilot Hoban 'Wash' Washburn.

" Firefly: Watch How I Soar " arrives on Dec. 1 and comes from celebrated comics creators Jeff Jensen (HBO's "Watchmen"), Ethan Young ("Nanjing: The Burning City"), Jorge Corona ("Middlewest," "Nightwing"), Giannis Milonogiannis ("Ronin Island"), and many others.

The 128-page hardcover's story occurs during Wash's crushing death scene in 2005's " Serenity " feature film and serves as a framing device as he revisits pivotal moments in his lifetime. We're offering an exclusive first look inside this moving adventure that reveals answers to "Firefly" questions that fans have demanded and some they never thought to ask.

Here's Boom!'s official synopsis:

"Everyone's life can change in an instant- and for Hoban "Wash" Washburne, pilot of the spaceship Serenity, he's just realized... he's about to die.

"As Wash's life flashes before his eyes, he revisits the most important, never-before-revealed moments in his life, from growing up on a planet so ravaged by pollution that no star could shine in the sky to meeting the woman of his dreams in Zoë Alleyne, who would become his wife and create a life with him beyond his wildest imagination.

"And in those final moments, Wash will reach out to connect with a surprising someone he never thought possible...proving that some bonds transcend this mortal coil.

"With five original short stories from superstar creative teams, learn the untold past, present, and maybe even future of arguably the finest pilot in the 'Verse."

"From the moment we first met him playing with his toy dinosaurs, Wash has been one of the most beloved members of the Firefly crew, and "Watch How I Soar" gives us everything we ever wanted to know about our favorite hotshot pilot and space husband," said Jeanine Schaefer , Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios.

This latest Boom! release joins this fall's " Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 " and " Firefly #20 ," which both act as preludes to the crossover event in writer Greg Pak and artist Dan McDaid's ongoing "Firefly" series that culminates with December's " Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1 ."

Now enjoy our 12-page preview of "Firefly: Watch How I Soar" (Dec. 1) from Boom! Studios.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The Firefly graphic novel "Watch How I Soar" will be released on Dec. 1 from Boom! Studios. You can preorder it now on Amazon here.

