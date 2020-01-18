'Firefly: The Unification War Vol. 2' reveals Mal Reynolds' military past

The rebel past of Malcom Reynolds catches up with him in "Firefly: Unification War Vol. 2" from Boom! Studios. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Browncoats, it's finally here — the next chapter of the Unification War of the "Firefly" sci-fi franchise in a new comic from creator Joss Whedon and others.

"Firefly: The Unification War Vol. 2" ($19.99 from Boom! Studios, 2019) released in last month, follows the story of Malcolm Reynolds and his Firefly crew as they deal with the fallout from Volume 1, which hit stores in April 2019.

The Unification War formed the backdrop to the "Firefly" TV series, a space western set 500 years in the future that ran for a single season between 2002 and 2003. The war was fought between the Union of Allied Planets and the Independent Planets from 2506 to 2511, according to the Firefly wiki. The Alliance won, and the "Firefly" series featured Malcolm Reynolds and other former independent fighters who had to deal with the fallout of being on the losing side.

Firefly: Unification War Vol. 2 | $19.99 (Boom! Studios) Serenity captain Malcolm Reynolds is in the fight for his life when his rebel past comes back to haunt him in the latest collection from Boom! Studios. It's $14.95 on Amazon right now.View Deal

We learn more about the events of the Unification War in the new comic series. "Captain Malcolm Reynolds thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple heist goes wrong, he's forced to confront it," reads a product description of the series on Amazon . "With the fabled Traitor of Serenity Valley in his sights, Mal's quest for revenge will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future."

In the new volume, some of the independent fighters will have to deal with the legal consequences of their decisions. If you don't mind spoilers, you can read some more details in the product description for Volume 2 on Amazon .

The creative team behind the comic series is Whedon (also known for "Avengers" and "Buffy the Vampired Slayer"), writer Grek Pak ("Mech Cadet Yu", "Totally Awesome Hulk", "Weapon X") and artist Dan McDaid ("Judge Dredd: Mega City Zero.")

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace.