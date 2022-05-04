These epic Lego Star Wars sets will get you double VIP points for Star Wars Day

May the supply chain be with you this May 4.

You can hyperdrive into Star Wars Day today (May 4) with some incredible Lego sets that will let you feel the Force.

From flying the Millennium Falcon to controlling the famous AT-AT raider, these Lego sets allow you to fight for the Resistance or the Empire, no matter your age or what Star Wars trilogy you grew up with. Best yet, you will get double Lego VIP points with your purchase to save up for the best Lego Star Wars sets and take advantage of these Lego Star Wars day deals.

Lego and Star Wars have been partners ever since the prequels were released in 1999, which is one good benefit of sitting through Jar Jar Binks' antics. For Star Wars Day, Lego's VIP deals include an incredible 37 sets at all price points, ranging from spaceships to habitats to the characters we all love.

Make sure to confirm your allegiance quickly before these deals disappear into hyperspace. Already some sets are in backorder, and as Yoda reminds us, "Difficult to see; always in motion is the future." We've highlighted some of the best Lego sets below.

Millennium Falcon $159.99 at Lego.com This iconic Star Wars ship made appearances in numerous movies, with pilots such as Rey or Han Solo. The hyperdrive-capable ship is a symbol of the Resistance, even if Rey once called it garbage. (Note this 1,353-piece set is distinct from the $800 version, also available at Lego.)

Razor Crest $129.99 at Lego.com Enjoy building this bounty-hunting ship of The Mandalorian, with starring minifigures including Mando and Baby Yoda. This 1,023-piece set is useful to bring in your frenemies warm, or cold.

Imperial Light Cruiser $159.99 at Lego.com Embrace the dark side of the Force with this all-purpose spaceship used for Imperial activities. This backordered set plays a key role in the plot of The Mandalorian, hence the themed minifigures with this 1,336-piece collection.

AT-AT $159.99 at Lego.com Recall the Battle of Hoth and other robotic disputes in Star Wars with this stunning reproduction of the AT-AT robot. The backordered set includes 1,267 pieces, an openable cockpit and an array of minifigures.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder $199.99 at Lego.com Some of the first scenes of Star Wars: A New Hope showed Luke Skywalker on the move in his Landspeeder in search of a lost droid. This 1,890-piece set is coming soon and sure to sell out quickly.

Ahsoka Tano $9.99 at Lego.com The iconic character of the The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano, comes in a loveable BrickHeadz form perfect for kids aged 10 and up. The price, the lightsaber and the authentic clothing make this a perfect deal to snap up.

Millennium Falcon Microfighter $9.99 at Lego.com Han Solo and his iconic ship come together in miniature for this adorable Lego set. Don't mess with this Millennium Falcon, however, because you know how fast it made the Kessel Run.

Razor Crest Microfighter $9.99 at Lego.com This Brickheadz-themed version of the Razor Crest is the most adorable spaceship rendition from the Mandalorian. Don't argue with us; we have spoken.

To get the most out of Star Wars Day, we recommend checking out our buying guides on the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals. Also be sure to check out our Lego deals page for multiple franchises in space, such as DC and Marvel, to stay up to date on what's going on in the universe.

