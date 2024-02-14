How to watch 'The Shuttle That Fell to Earth' online – from anywhere
BBC documentary takes viewers inside the 2003 Columbia disaster
• UK: Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer
• Away from home: Use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere
• US, Canada and Australia: International release dates TBC
"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" is a is a new three-part documentary that charts the story of the 2003 Columbia disaster, when NASA's shuttle disintegrated as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere over Texas.
Utterly mesmerizing from the start, this documentary combines first-hand testimony with previously unseen video footage to explore how and why the tragic events of February 1 occurred.
Crucially, the documentary hears from the NASA engineers who desperately tried to raise the alarm about the piece of foam that broke loose during launch – and explores what steps could have averted disaster.
"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" has scored numerous five-star reviews thanks to its intimate portrayal of a lost crew that will be admired forever. Below, we explain how to watch the Columbia disaster doc online – from anywhere on the planet.
How to watch 'The Shuttle That Fell to Earth' for free in the UK
All three episodes of "The Shuttle That Fell to Earth" are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. They're FREE to view if you have a valid TV Licence.
iPlayer is packed with tons of high-quality content including the recent Doctor Who anniversary specials and Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time.
Outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below...
How to watch 'The Shuttle That Fell to Earth' from anywhere
If you're a UK resident abroad, you can still watch "The Shuttle That Fell to Earth" for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home.
BBC iPlayer doesn't work outside of the UK. A VPN solves that problem...
Get ExpressVPN – Save 49% with a 12-month plan
There are lots of VPNs around but we find ExpressVPN to be the fastest, most secure, and most reliable. It unblocks many streaming services including BBC iPlayer, so it's perfect for watching The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth from abroad.
ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out for a month for free.
Important: we do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Can I watch 'The Shuttle That Fell to Earth' in the US?
"The Shuttle That Fell to Earth" was produced by Louis Theroux's London-based Mindhouse TV for the BBC and CNN.
However, there is no official US release date as yet.
Remember: Brits away from home can use ExpressVPN to access BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad. You'll need an iPlayer account (free) and a valid TV license.
"The Shuttle That Fell to Earth" official trailer
If you're yet to watch the documentary, here's a brief tease of what's in store...
The Columbia disaster: FAQs
What happened to the space shuttle Columbia?
In 2003, disaster struck when NASA's space shuttle Columbia broke apart as it returned to Earth, killing the seven astronauts on board. An investigation board concluded that a large piece of foam insulation fell from the shuttle's external tank during the launch phase and damaged the spacecraft's left wing. Here's a more detailed look at the Columbia disaster, the crew who perished, and the impact that it had on NASA's shuttle program.
What happened after the Columbia disaster?
After the Columbia disaster, pieces of Columbia space shuttle debris were collected and stored in a hangar at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. More than 82,000 pieces of debris were recovered. In all, 84,800 pounds, or 38 percent of the total dry weight of Columbia, was recovered. Some 20 years after the tragedy, NASA continues to commit to 'acute awareness of astronaut safety'.
