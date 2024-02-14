How to watch 'The Shuttle That Fell to Earth' online – from anywhere

'The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth': Key information • UK: Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" is a is a new three-part documentary that charts the story of the 2003 Columbia disaster, when NASA's shuttle disintegrated as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere over Texas.

Utterly mesmerizing from the start, this documentary combines first-hand testimony with previously unseen video footage to explore how and why the tragic events of February 1 occurred.

Crucially, the documentary hears from the NASA engineers who desperately tried to raise the alarm about the piece of foam that broke loose during launch – and explores what steps could have averted disaster.

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" has scored numerous five-star reviews thanks to its intimate portrayal of a lost crew that will be admired forever. Below, we explain how to watch the Columbia disaster doc online – from anywhere on the planet.

What happened to the space shuttle Columbia? In 2003, disaster struck when NASA's space shuttle Columbia broke apart as it returned to Earth, killing the seven astronauts on board. An investigation board concluded that a large piece of foam insulation fell from the shuttle's external tank during the launch phase and damaged the spacecraft's left wing. Here's a more detailed look at the Columbia disaster, the crew who perished, and the impact that it had on NASA's shuttle program.