How to watch 'Doctor Who' anniversary specials: Stream 'Wild Blue Yonder' from anywhere

The Doctor is back! To mark the 60th anniversary of the UK's biggest sci-fi export, David Tennant returned to the TARDIS last weekend, alongside Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble. Their Doctor Who adventures continue on Saturday, December 2 with "Wild Blue Yonder", the second of three hotly anticipated adventures in space and time.

Below we have all the details you need to "watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In case you're going to be away from home, we also explain how you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to stream via your usual service from abroad.

Not much is known about the episode – in fact, returning showrunner/writer Russell T Davies told Entertainment Weekly that "we're trying to keep it secret until transmission." He also teased that it's "it's set far away from Earth. It's a bit weird, it's scary, it's freaky, it pushes the show into areas it's never quite been into before."

You can get a (very small) tease of what's in store by watching the trailer at the end of the article. But in the meantime, you'll want to make sure you're ready to tune in on Saturday – here's everything you need to know to watch "Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder," wherever you are. You can also check out our streaming guide for Doctor Who to see previous seasons of the long-lived sci-fi show.

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder: stream for free in the UK

"Doctor Who" is one of the jewels in the BBC crown, and the 60th anniversary specials are taking pride of place in BBC One's Saturday night schedule. You can watch the second of the episodes, "Wild Blue Yonder" at 6:30pm (GMT) on Saturday, December 2. New episodes of "Doctor Who" will also be available on BBC iPlayer at time of broadcast, with the first special – "The Star Beast" – available now. They're FREE TO VIEW if you have a valid TV Licence – a legal requirement for watching BBC content in the UK. iPlayer is also the perfect destination for UK-based Whovians. The BBC streaming service features episodes of classic "Doctor Who" (from 1963-1996), its 21st century revival (2005-2022), and every new episode as the show ventures into the future – including the hotly anticipated tenure of David Tennant's successor, Ncuti Gatwa. And if you're going to be outside the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below...



How to watch 'Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder': stream from anywhere

If you're a UK resident enjoying your own adventures through space and time – or simply abroad – you can still watch "Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer. However, due to geoblocking restrictions, you won't be able to use the service as you would at home.

Luckily, downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home.

(Don't forget that you'll still need a valid TV Licence to view "Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" while overseas!)

Get ExpressVPN There are loads of VPNs to choose from and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch 'Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder': stream on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the new international home of "Doctor Who". That means that viewers outside the UK will be able to catch all three of the 60th anniversary specials – as well as the Christmas Day special introducing Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor – on the streamer. Episodes will debut on Disney Plus at the same time they appear on BBC iPlayer, meaning that "Wild Blue Yonder" will materialise at 1:30pm (ET) and 10:30am (PT). And remember, Brits away from home can still use ExpressVPN to tune in via iPlayer from abroad.

"Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder" teaser

Just in case you can't wait until the episode debuts on Saturday, here's a brief tease of what's in store...