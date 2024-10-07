How to watch 'Solar System' online and from anywhere – Brian Cox's five-part series
The BBC's new five-part series shines a light on the 'extraordinary events' happening out in space
• UK: Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer
• US: Watch on PBS Nova
After the success of TV shows such as "Planets" and "Adventures in Space and Time", Brian Cox is back with a new five-part series: "Solar System".
The popular physicist will set out to lift the lid on the "truly extraordinary" events unfolding daily on the planets and moons of our solar system.
"We are living through a golden age of exploration," Cox told the BBC. "As we speak, there are spacecraft in orbit around or on the surface of five of the eight planets in our solar system, and there are a host of new missions close to launch or en-route to their targets. As new data cascades in, we are building an ever more accurate picture of our solar system."
The first episode is entitled 'Volcano Worlds' and sees Cox examine the Volcanic activity on other planets, most notably Venus, where volcanoes abound and evidence grows that they are more active than previously thought.
How to watch 'Solar System' for free in the UK
All five hour-long episodes of "Solar System" are available to stream now via BBC iPlayer in the UK (valid TV Licence required).
Episodes will be broadcast weekly on BBC Two on Monday nights at 9pm UK time, starting on October 7.
BBC iPlayer is packed with tons of high-quality content including the recent Space Shuttle Columbia docuseries.
Traveling outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below.
How to watch 'Solar System' from anywhere
If you're a UK resident abroad, you can still watch "Solar System" for free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Solar System' in the US
"Solar System" was produced for PBS and the BBC.
The five-part series airs on PBS on Wednesdays, beginning October 2 at 9pm Eastern Time / 8pm Central Time. The series will also be available for streaming at PBS Nova, NOVA on YouTube, and the PBS app.
Remember: Brits away from home can use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad. You'll need an iPlayer account (free) and a valid TV license.
Solar System official trailer
Ahead of the first episode, here's a teaser of what's in store...
"Solar System" (2024) episodes
Episode 1: Volcano Worlds
Professor Brian Cox journeys to the volcano worlds of the solar system and explore alien landscapes bursting with fire and ice.
Episode 2: Dark Worlds
Professor Cox explores the solar system’s hidden realms, between and beyond the planets, where countless worlds lie shrouded in darkness.
Episode 3: Storm Worlds
Professor Cox explores the storm worlds of the solar system and the weird weather that plays out in the atmospheres of distant planets and moons.
Episode 4: Ice Worlds
Professor Cox meets the dwarf planet where mountains of solid ice float across the surface.
Episode 5: Strange Worlds
Professor Cox visits an egg-shaped dwarf planet that shouldn’t really exist and a tiny moon that looks like a UFO.
"Solar System" FAQ
Who else appears in the "Solar System" TV series?
