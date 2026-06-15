'Everybody came with their A-game': Oscar-winning sound editor Andy Nelson talks reuniting with Spielberg & John Williams for 'Disclosure Day'

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If there's anyone who has their ear to the ground when it comes to Steven Spielberg projects, it's British Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer Andy Nelson. This legendary sonic wizard has been a crucial creative element in 21 Spielberg films and has won multiple Academy Awards for best sound achievements in classics like "Schindler’s List" and "Les Misérables." In fact, he's been nominated for more Oscars (25) than any other living person, after the great John Williams.