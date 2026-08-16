How to watch 'Lanterns' — HBO's gritty new Green Lantern show

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In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night… Come on, you know the rest!

DC Comics' Green Lantern Corps. spans the infinite boundaries of the cosmos with its legion of 7,204 intergalactic space cops representing all races, genders, and biological entities patrolling thousands of Guardian sectors of the universe.

The fabled interstellar law enforcement society based on the planet Oa, armed with the coolest oath ever recited, is getting its own gritty, grounded " Lanterns " TV series and fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their intrepid emerald ring-wearing heroes capable of manifesting an incredible arsenal of colorful mental constructs.

Specific plot elements remain secretive and we're unsure which side of morality we’ll ultimately find Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his upstart John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) .

Power up and let's parade into all the details of how to watch HBO's "Lanterns!"

We'll all be bathed in green when "Lanterns" lights up HBO and HBO Max. (Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

"Lanterns" streaks into our galactic sector for its 8-episode debut on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET and PT.

Subsequent green-tinted chapters will manifest themselves each Sunday night until its season finale arrives on Oct. 4, 2026.

How To Watch "Lanterns"

"Lanterns" will be available to view exclusively for HBO cable TV subscribers and will also stream simultaneously on HBO Max for its customers.

If you want to check out "Lanterns" or any of the other great shows on HBO and HBO Max while you're abroad, you can also use a VPN to access your subscription from anywhere in the world.

Sorry, but it doesn’t work so well if you just happen to find yourself anywhere outside Space Sector 2814.

Get over 70% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days Travelling outside the US and still want access to Lanterns? Good news, NordVPN can help you get around those pesky geoblocking restrictions so you can watch the streaming service you've paid for anywhere in the world.

What is the plot of "Lanterns?"

"Lanterns" will definitely be headed to space in its debut season on HBO and HBO Max. (Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

This edgy, modern day Green Lantern makeover is infused with hardboiled detective overtones that finds veteran galactic peacekeeper Hal Jordan teaming up with a fresh new protégé, John Stewart, as they investigate a series of strange homicides in America’s midwestern heartland.

There’s a fun mentor/mentee relationship at the forefront that reveals the truth of Hal not really training a new recruit, but grooming a replacement.

Don’t think "Lanterns" is purely Earthbound though, as there’s plenty of alien invasion action with eerie shape-shifting Manhunters marauding in Nebraska and some spooky space action on a remote prison planet where the devilish Sinestro is incarcerated.

Beware the power of "Lanterns" when it lands on Aug. 16, 2026 (Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

Its original lore began back during the Golden Age of Comics in the pages of 1940's "All-American Comics #16" with the first Green Lantern, Alan Scott, before vaulting into his own series in 1941.

Over the decades, some of the greatest comic book stories have been centered around this imposing force. Of special note are Denny O’Neil and Neal Adams’ moving "Green Lantern/Green Arrow" run (1970-1972) and Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's psychedelic epic, "The Green Lantern: Intergalactic Lawman" (2018-2021).

Are There Any "Lanterns" Teasers and Trailers?

You bet your kiloton of Kilowog there are!

An underwhelming and nearly green-less teaser first dropped back in March to the enormous groans of Green Lantern faithful everywhere. That was followed by an impressive July trailer that had us all gasping at the influx of green, causing us to deliver a collective sigh of relief.

We saw a multitude of cool constructs, weapons and forcefields emanating from that prized emerald-cast jewelry, a few glimpses of the iconic Green Lantern supersuits, some tall morphing extraterrestrials and the red-skinned Sinestro in a cosmic jail.

YouTube Watch On

YouTube Watch On

This week as a special treat, HBO release the first five minutes of the premiere episode that looks fantastic and reveals a much younger Hal Jordan being interviewed in 1996 and John Stewart's abusive family backstory involving a gun and an apple!

YouTube Watch On

Who Are "Lanterns"' cast and creators?

(Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

Besides our gallant space patrol stars Chandler and Pierre, "Lanterns"' eclectic cast also includes Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Chris Mundy ("True Detective: Night Country") serves as "Lanterns"' showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer. It's penned in collaboration with Damon Lindelof ("Lost," "Watchmen") and seasoned comic book wordsmith Tom King ("Supergirl"). Directors for the 8 episodes include James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the flagship DC Comics characters, "Lanterns" alights from HBO, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.

Will There Be A "Lanterns" Season 2?

Ulrich Thomsen as the villainous former Green Lantern Sinestro in "Lanterns" (Image credit: HBO/HBO Max)

Although no formal announcement has been made by HBO or Warner Bros. Television as of this writing, it seems very likely there will be a "Lanterns" season 2.

The writers room has already been staffed and is currently mapping out a sophomore outing led by screenwriter and comic book aficionado Christopher Cantwell ("Halt and Catch Fire"). Damon Lindelof won’t return as a co-writer for season 2.