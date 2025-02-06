If you're looking for streaming deals then you're going to want to consider this huge 44% discount on the standard price of Disney Plus and Hulu.

Get a Hulu and Disney Plus bundle subscription for just $10.99 a month, saving a whopping 44%.

For that, you'll be getting access (with ads) to both Hulu and Disney Plus, two excellent streaming services that between them feature thousands of movies and box sets — including some of our sci-fi favorites.

Disney Plus is of course the home of all things Star Wars and Marvel, so you'll find things like the Avengers movies, Iron Man, Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian and, of course, the entire Skywalker Saga. Hulu has plenty of great sci-fi content too, like Futurama, Rick and Morty, Alien: Romulus and Another Earth.

Image 1 of 3 Disney Plus has Andor, and all other Star Wars movies and TV series available to stream. (Image credit: Disney+) You can watch all of Rick and Morty on Hulu. (Image credit: Warner Bros) Disney Plus is the home of all Marvel Studios movies and TV series, including Loki. (Image credit: Marvel)

This is an ongoing deal, so there's no rush to sign up. But if you haven't yet got Disney Plus or Hulu and you enjoy a night in front of the TV, we're not sure why you'd wait: Both services are fantastic choices for fans of sci-fi, with new content being added regularly. We're particularly looking forward to Alien: Earth, the upcoming Alien TV series, which will be available to stream on Hulu.

You can browse all of our streaming deals on our hub page, but we think this is one of the best deals out there. If you're a huge sci-fi fan then Disney Plus is unbeatable thanks to its inclusion of all Star Wars and Marvel properties. But both Disney and Hulu have a great selection of movies and TV shows too, and no matter what your favorite genre is you're going to find something to watch. Disney+ is great for the kids, too.

For $10.99 you're signing up to Hulu and Disney Plus' ad-supported option, so you'll get the occasional ad before you watch something. You'll get access to both services separately, as well as being able to watch some Hulu content within Disney Plus.

Key features: Hundreds of movies and box sets, including lots of sci-fi content.

Price history: Black Friday saw a ridiculous deal of the Duo Basic bundle being offered for just $2.99 a month for a limited time. But if you missed out on that, this price is still great value for money.

Reviews consensus: We love both Hulu and Disney Plus, and if you're a sci-fi fan, Disney, in particular, is hard to beat. TechRadar highly rates Hulu, although says it's not as "all-encompassing" as Netflix. On Disney Plus, Tom's Guide rates its clean user interface and thinks the Disney-owned content alone makes it worth the asking price.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want unlimited access to Star Wars and Marvel IPs, along with hundreds of other sci-fi box sets and movies.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't watch much TV. But then, you probably wouldn't consider any streaming deal if that were the case.

