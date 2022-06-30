Catch the moon basking in Earthshine this weekend

After sunset, look low in the western sky to see the moon glow with Earthshine.

Look low in the western sky after sunset over the next few days and you may catch a glimpse of mesmerizing Earthshine lighting up the young moon.

The phenomenon occurs when sunlight is reflected off Earth and back toward the moon according to geophysicist Chris Vaughan, an amateur astronomer with SkySafari Software who oversees Space.com's Night Sky calendar. The reflected light slightly brightens the dark portion of the moon's Earth-facing hemisphere.

The enchanting sight is also known as the Ashen Glow and "the old moon in the new moon's arms," according to Vaughan.

Earthshine "appears for several days after each new moon" writes Vaughan "but is strongest in springtime at mid-northern latitudes when the moon is directly above the sun when it sets."

