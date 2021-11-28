Save up to 40% in this Cyber Monday deal on the BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Coding Kit

Cyber Monday deals are flying around and this new coding kit from BBC Learning is adorable, portable and features one of the most beloved characters in all of science fiction.

The BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Coding Kit is an entry-level programming set. Amazon are offering up to 40% off in this Cyber Monday deal and It enables anybody to learn the basics of coding via interactive, story-based lessons, which are provided by the educational platform Tynker. The lessons cover Block Coding and Micropython, and the set is designed for beginners ages seven and up.

The two key features are the aptly named HiFive mini-computer, which is shaped like a hand and the lessons are narrated by Jodie Whittaker (the current Doctor Who). The only thing that a user needs outside of the coding kit is a computer that can connect to the internet, but all other accessories are provided: a lighted USB cable, external battery pack, speaker and alligator clips.

The BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Coding Kit is available at Amazon for $74.95 . The retailer provides a 20% coupon, which would bring the price down to $59.96. If you join Amazon Prime, buyers can save $29.98 on this item, bringing the cost down to $44.97.

There are several perks to this kit. One nice feature is the gift's compact size, making it an uncomplicated gift to bring along on a holiday trip and small enough for easy storage in your kid's room.

Your child will also have their lessons delivered by Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first woman to play Doctor Who. Her tenure as the 13th Doctor will run for just a while longer, until 2022.

The stories that accompany the lessons include inventing alien musical instruments, building an intergalactic weather station, controlling a robot, and piloting a spaceship, according to the product description. Tynker and BBC Learning have partnered to deliver the lessons to HiFive users.

HiFive users can collaboratively code with other users, according to the manufacturer.

Amazon is listing the BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Coding Kit at its retail price, but offers two ways for buyers to save on their purchase. A coupon on the website would provide 20% off the kit for a total of $59.96. Buyers can also opt to join Prime and save 40% on the kit, getting it for $44.97.

