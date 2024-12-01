Huge PSVR 2 headset Cyber Monday deal: Save $200

You can get a sizable saving of 37% on the PSVR 2 headset this Cyber Monday as it's now its lowest-ever price and it features in our best VR headsets guide.

Save $200 (37%) on the PSVR 2 headset when you grab it from Amazon this Cyber Monday. You can get it for the same price at Best Buy and Walmart too.

If you own a PlayStation and you want to explore the world of virtual reality, this is definitely the Cyber Monday deal you're searching for. In our PSVR 2 review, we found that it's a super easy set-up, comfortable to use and features great focus on immersion and top-quality optics with consistent tracking. In fact, we rated it as the best console VR headset on the market.

In our comprehensive round-up of the best Cyber Monday space gifts, we found that VR headset deals are some of the best value discounts around, and this is one of the top deals.

PSVR 2: was $550 now $349 at Amazon Save $200 (37%) on an excellent VR headset this Cyber Monday. It's currently at its lowest-ever price and it features 2000x2040 per eye resolution (4K), a wide 110-degree field of view, a refresh rate up to 120Hz and it comes with controllers. It's compatible with the PS5, so if you own one, this is a deal well worth considering.

Image 1 of 4 The PSVR 2 and its controllers infront of the product box on a wooden surface.

It's worth noting that this deal isn't just for the headset but you get controllers included too. The controllers are a real plus point of this headset as there's consistent tracking but they also help with the immersive experience. The weight of the trigger buttons and getting your arms involved in controlling your on-screen actions add to your gameplay.

This VR headset has some very tempting exclusives, even if it doesn't have the widest library on the market. It also has a user-friendly design and a great focus on the immersive experience possible while playing. The price is usually a deterrent as we feel it's quite expensive, even if it delivers on what you pay for. But, with this Cyber Monday deal, and now it's its lowest-ever price, this is a deal not to be passed up easily.

This year, Cyber Monday is on December 2 and this great-value discount is available ahead of the event. If you own a PlayStation 5 and you're looking for a VR experience, this is a Cyber Monday deal to seriously consider.

Key features: 2000 x 2040 per eye (4K) resolution, 110-degree field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, two sense controllers, eye tracking, head rumble, exclusive titles available and more.

Price history: Before today's deal, this VR headset is usually knocking around the $550 mark, which is a lot. But, while it has delivered on the price tag, it's now better value than ever.

Price comparison: Amazon: $349 | Walmart: $349 | Best Buy: $349.99

Reviews consensus: You get what you pay for in a VR headset that focusses on immersion, has great exclusives and is easy to set up and use.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets

✅ Buy it if: You own a PlayStation 5 and you want a VR experience.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't own a PlayStation.

