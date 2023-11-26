The Fujifilm GFX50S II is a huge $800 off this Cyber Monday

You can save $800 on the Fujifilm GFX50S II this Black Friday weekend, as we move into Cyber Monday. Head on over to Adorama to secure this great saving on this mirrorless camera, normally close to $4,000.

The GFX50S II can shoot up to 3 frames per second and has a 51.4 MP CMOS image sensor. It's a rugged camera suited to outdoor shooting as it has a compact, weather-resistant body.

You can get the Fujifilm GFX50S II on sale right now at Adorama for $3,199.

This compact camera weighs just under 2 lbs (900g) and despite its smaller size, it packs a sensor that's bigger than many full-frame cameras. Complete with an excellent autofocus system and 6. stops of in-body image stabilization, the GFX50S II is a versatile camera that can handle most things, including shooting in low light without a tripod.

A professional-grade medium-format mirrorless camera is never going to be cheap, but at 20% off, we think the Fujifilm GFX50S II is a great option to consider right now.

Fujifilm GFX50S II was $3,999 now $3,199 at Adorama This powerful mirrorless camera with a 51.4 MP image sensor can shoot up to 3 frames per second. It comes with 6.5 stops of internal body image stabilization (IBIS) and a compact, weatherproof body that can handle shooting outdoors. At 20% off this Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend, this professional-grade camera is a great deal.

Read our Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

The Fujifilm GFX50S II was designed with high-performance in mind. It comes with the brand's X-Processor Pro, which paired with the 51.4MP sensor renders beautifully-detailed stills. Color reproduction is accurate, and the powerful autofocus and extensive ISO range make this a great versatile camera for professional photographers.

This mirrorless camera doesn't only impress in the image quality department; it has great ergonomics too. The fully dust- and weather-resistant body is freezeproof up to -10 degrees Celsius, and the robust magnesium alloy feels sturdy and durable. It has a high definition electronic viewfinder which achieves 100% coverage and a large LCD touchscreen which tilts in three directions.

(Image credit: Adorama.)

Key Specs: Fujifilm G-Mount, 51.4 MP image sensor, ISO range 50-25,600 (extendable to 102,400), 3 frames per second continuous shooting, LCD touchscreen tilting monitor.

Consensus: The Fujifilm GFX50S II is a compact and lightweight professional-grade mirrorless camera with a powerful 51.4 MP sensor.

Buy if: You're looking for a medium-format DSLR and have the budget to spend on a premium product.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner, or have a limited budget.

Alternative models: If the Fujifilm GFX50S II isn't right for you, our guide to the best cameras is full of alternative choices for all budgets and abilities. The Nikon Z8 is our best overall pick, but of course this top-of-the-range full-frame camera comes with a very high price. For beginners, we'd recommend the Nikon Z fc — it's stylish, lightweight and easy to set up and use.

Check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.