Get $300 off the Canon EOS R6 with this Cyber Monday deal

Looking for a camera that can handle still images and video? Then the Canon EOS R6 is a brilliant buy, especially now it's $300 off this Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday. This mirrorless, hybrid-style camera is great for night shooting, wildlife photography and much more.

You can get the Canon EOS R6 camera on sale now at B&H for $1999.

If you're an enthusiast edging their way towards professional, then the Canon EOS R6 should be your big Black Friday or Cyber Monday buy. Thanks to its low-light capabilities and its next-level autofocus, the R6 is suited to pretty much anything you could throw at it.

Want to capture moving targets? With a 20FPS silent shutter mode you'll be laughing. As for astrophotography, there's plenty of potential there. When we reviewed the Canon EOS R6 we were thoroughly impressed, praising its "whole host of incredible features and speedy performance."

So at $300 off, you've got every reason to snap this one up.

Canon EOS R6: was $2,299 now $1,999 from B&H Save $300 on the superb Canon EOS R6, a higher-end camera that's pitched at the top end of the enthusiast market. This deal is for the body only but it's great for capturing still images and video and low-light shooting.

Unlike some cameras, where video is almost an afterthought, the Canon EOS R6 captures superb quality video. Couple that with still image capture of up to 20.1MP, and you've got a camera that, as far as this price bracket goes, is hard to beat.

It's vari-angle touchscreen is a fantastic feature, useful for recomposing scenes. Though, as we noted in our Canon EOS R6 review, that feature is slightly inconvenient when it comes to astrophotography.

But that's something that, otherwise, the R6 is otherwise good at. Using it for astrophotography, we found that it delivered fantastic images of the cosmos, with only the slightest noise that could be easily be removed.

Its low light performance makes it idea for other settings such as concerts and weddings, so if you're tiptoing your way into professional photography, this could let you get a feel for it.

This deal is for the camera body only, but it gives you the freedom to pick and choose a lens and if you want to save a little more, here are the best used lenses.

Key Specs: This is a powerful, full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers top-end enthusiast level performance. It can capture stills up to 20.1MP, supports 4K video up to 60fps, silent shooting at 20fps and, has a max ISO of 102,400, making it suitable for low light shooting. It also boasts an impressive Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus.

Consensus: The Canon EOS R6 gives you plenty of camera for your money, especially at this price. In our review we called it "a perfect catch-all mirrorless," even with its 20.1MP still limit.

Buy if: You're a photography enthusiast looking for a high-end camera that delivers superb image and video quality

Don't buy if: You're a seasoned professional photographer and need 40+MP image capture, or if you're buying exclusively for astrophotography.

Alternative models: The Canon EOS R5 is a ridiculous $900 off for Black Friday, so if you want a truly pro model, pick that up.

Or for something that's a little more pocket friendly, take a look at our review of the Canon EOS M50 Mark II.

