Cyber Monday binocular deal: Celestron Nature DX 8x42 41% off

By Alexander Cox
The Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars are 41% off for Cyber Monday, when you grab them from Amazon.

Cyber Monday binoculars deals are well worth considering and we've spotted the Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars with a sizable 41% discount. 

Grab the Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars for just $100, now 41% off when you get it from Amazon. 

This is a pretty good saving on a pretty good set of binoculars. The 41% discount is a $70 dollar saving and you get a 42mm objective lens diameter, 8x magnification and a waterproof build. If you want to do some more shopping around this Cyber Monday it could be worth checking out our best binoculars, top 10 best Cyber Monday camera deals and best telescopes guides. 

Below the deal, you'll find more information about these binoculars including key specs and whether or not it's worth buying.

Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binoculars Was $169.95 Now $100 on Amazon

Save 41% ($70) on a reliable pair of binoculars that feature a 42mm objective lens diameter and an 8x magnification. It also features phase-coated BaK-4 prisms and fully multi-coated optics. 

There's a lot to like about these binoculars and not just the sizable $70 discount. They feature a 42mm objective lens diameter which allows enough light to pass through the lenses, making objects appear bright and clear. They also feature an 8x magnification making far-away objects visible on top of Bak-4 prisms and fully multi-coated optics, which help produce vivid colors and deliver good light transmission.

Fortunately, they're also waterproof which makes them ideal for outdoor viewing and the size of these binoculars means you don't need a tripod for comfortable viewing. There is a sale on the lens cleaner kit bundle for these binoculars too but, we think this binocular deal is the better Cyber Monday deal. 

Key Specs: 42mm objective lens diameter, 8x magnification, Bak-4 prisms, fully multi-coated optics, waterproof design and of course, a 41% discount. 

Consensus: We like these binoculars and they feature reliable optics and an ideal-for-outdoor viewing design. It's definitely a Cyber Monday binocular deal worth considering. 

Buy if: You're looking for a new pair of binoculars to enhance your outdoor viewing experience, whether it be for birdwatching, hunting, sports or stargazing.

Don't buy if: If you're looking for an astro-specific pair of binoculars, we think there are better options out there for you. 

Alternative models: If these binoculars aren't for you then we would recommend either the Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD as they're the best mid-range model out there. Or, you can opt for the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 as they're the best for affordable stargazing. 

