Cosmic 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Will Launch You Backwards Into Space

Concept art for the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" roller coaster that will be added to Walt Disney World's Epcot. Disney revealed the name of the attraction at the 2019 D23 Disney fan convention.

A brand-new, cosmic roller coaster is coming to Epcot's Future World at Walt Disney World.

Two years ago at D23, an annual Disney fan convention in Anaheim, CA, Disney announced that a "Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction would be coming to Future World, which will soon become an Epcot neighborhood known as "World Discovery." This summer at D23, Disney finally revealed "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind," a one-of-a-kind roller coaster that will feature a "reverse launch."

Guests will begin their experience at the attraction when they step into the "Galaxarium," a planetarium-like space. Here, visitors will explore our own solar system alongside "Xandar," a fictional world featured in the series. Soon, the guardians arrive to greet the guests and take them on a journey through the cosmos.

Concept art for the "Galaxarium" area of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind," a new roller coaster coming to Epcot. (Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

This attraction promises to be a storytelling coaster, delivering both adrenaline-pumping thrills and a compelling plot. Disney has not yet revealed any details regarding the story itself, but if it's anything like the on-screen series, fans can expect an adventure through some of the most exciting corners of the universe. To fully immerse visitors, the ride vehicle will rotate 360 degrees, facing guests towards the action as the story unfolds in front of them.

Concept art for Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind." (Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Perhaps what's most exciting, however, is that the new coaster will feature a "reverse launch." The ride will propel visitors backwards into space, a novel experience for both coaster-riders and real-life astronauts alike.

Disney has not yet announced exactly when the cosmic coaster will appear in Epcot, but fans suspect that the attraction will likely arrive in 2021.

Concept art of the ride vehicle for "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind," a new ride that will be added to Epcot in Walt Disney World. (Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

This is not the first time that Disney included the intergalactic explorers of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in new park updates. Just his past year, "Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!" opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.

The ride, newly renovated from the old "Tower of Terror," uses the same infrastructure and ride mechanisms as the original attraction with the addition of an out-of-this-world experience with the guardians. The ride will soon be a part of a superhero-themed land at both Disneyland in CA and Disneyland Paris.