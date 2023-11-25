Black Friday weekend: Now just $27 for the Celestron 7x50 binoculars

Punching about their price bracket, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are a great way to get into skywatching without breaking the bank. And this, Black Friday, you can save just under $11, making them an even better deal.

The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are on sale right now at Amazon for $27.29

Suitable for adults and careful children alike, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars offer a respectable 7x magnification, more than you'd expect from a pair at this price.

They're also bundled with objective covers, eyepiece covers, lens cloth, and an instruction manual, all you need to get started stargazing. We were impressed enough to include them in our list of best binoculars.



Celestron Cometron 7x50 was $37.95 now $27.19 from Amazon Save $11 on this excellent value pair of binoculars. The Celestron Cometron 7x50s might not survive repeated punishment but they're well-specced for their price band and great for skywatching.

Want an easy way, affordable way to get started with skywatching? The Celestron Cometron 7x50s are just the binoculars you need and they're better value than ever.

Thanks to the 50mm objectives, they let in plenty of light so if you gaze up (barring local light pollution) you should have an eye-catching view of the cosmos. Celestron are known for their telescopes so they're no stranger to skywatchers' needs.

In our review of the Celestron Cometron 7x50s, we went in expecting to laugh at them but were surprised by just how well they worked. And their large exit pupil size ensures they're suitable for children and their more elastic eyes.

They're not waterproof but they are water resistant and at this price, if something bad happens to them it's not the end of the world. They're also suitable for general use such as bird-watching, provided the bird in question is reasonably distant. After all, these are designed for comet-watching and the like.

Key Specs: Magnification: 7x, Objective lens diameter: 50mm, Field of view: 6.8 degrees, Eye relief: 13mm (0.5-inch), Weight: 1.68 lbs / 773g. The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars boast some respectable specs for their price band, though they aren't drop proof or waterproof.

Consensus: In our Celestron Cometron 7x50 binocular review we explained that they "offer excellent views and remarkable value for money, all tied up in a lightweight package." And with $11 off, they're even better value.

Buy if: If you want a pair of great-value binoculars for comet-watching or general sky-watching, or as a second spare set.

Don't buy if: You're looking for pro-level binoculars or if you think these are likely to get dropped or otherwise mishandled.

Alternative models: If you're after a really top tier set of binoculars for skygazing, and have the budget to spare, the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are a great choice. We gave them five stars in our review, calling them "an outstanding choice for super-steady stargazing."

Or for a sub $100 pair that should still last, take a look at the Olympus 8x25 WP II. In our review, we praised their build quality and image clarity.

