You can save over $66 on this Captain Phasma 'Star Wars' costume just in time for Halloween

It's spooky season and if you're still unsure what to dress up as, Amazon has you covered. The online retailer is offering up to a massive 57% off a deluxe Captain Phasma costume, and you can get it in time for Halloween.

This costume covers you head-to-toe and features foam armor detail as well as a two-piece helmet to capture an authentic look of the character as seen in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." You also get two sizes to choose from: standard or extra large.

A savings of over $66 (from $116 down to $49.93 for the extra large size) is colossal and great timing if you're still looking for your Halloween costume. If Captain Phasma isn't your thing but " Star Wars " is, be sure to check out our best Star Wars costumes page.

This is an officially licensed product and the fastest delivery option means the costume will arrive between Oct. 29 and Nov.1, so it should arrive in time for Halloween.

$59.99 is the price for a standard size which is still a saving of over $56 and amazing value. Foam armor details and a two-piece helmet aren't the only features of this costume, it also comes with a cape and a belt to complete the look and add to the comfort.

When it comes to Halloween costumes, it's only right that you go all out and we feel like this Captain Phasma costume does just that. Authentic detail on an officially licensed product, head-to-toe coverage and a whopping discount, it's a Star Wars deal right before Halloween, why wouldn't you want it?

There is only five left in stock for the standard size and four for the extra-large so if you want to grab this deal, you'll have to act quickly.

