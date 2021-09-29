The best space documentaries to watch in 2021

Are you the kind of person who has always dreamed of going to space? Or maybe you just want to learn more about the wonders of the universe? Either way, we have a selection of interstellar space documentaries just for you.

Watching sci-fi movies and TV shows based in and around space can be fun, but what if you crave something more realistic? Something that educates as well as entertains? Enter space documentaries.

Space documentaries are movies or miniseries based on true stories and discoveries made in space. Sometimes these films examine the deepest mysteries of the cosmos revealed through science, while others focus on famous missions to space, like the Apollo missions.

Whatever your interests are - black holes, mars missions, moon landings, planetary orbits, the search for extraterrestrial life - there’s a documentary for you. But with so many options available, you may wonder where to start.

Worry not, as we’ve compiled a list of the 8 best space documentaries you can enjoy watching in 2021.

Apollo 11

(Image credit: Neon/CNN Films)

Release date : 2019

: 2019 Watch it on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a fan of watching archival footage of man's journey into space, then Apollo 11 is a great place to start. This award-winning documentary features original recordings and photographs of the astronauts and the NASA team behind the Apollo mission.

There’s no narrator, no interviews, no external commentary - you get to hear the story straight from Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and the dozens of experts who made the mission possible.

Journey to the Edge of the Universe

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Release date : 2008

: 2008 Watch it on DVD and Amazon Prime Video

Journey to the Edge of the Universe is a classic Nat Geo documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin (for the US Version) and Sean Pertwee (for the British version). You can enjoy a simulated journey into the cosmos created by building on images taken from the Hubble telescope. It offers a vivid, breath-taking glimpse of what the universe out there looks like.

Black Holes: The Edge Of All We Know

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date : 2020

: 2020 Watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Looking to understand the mysteries of black holes? Watch this latest documentary, released just last year. Scientists saw the first-ever picture of a black hole in 2019, and it woke a voracious curiosity amongst the public curious to finally know what black holes looks like, how the images were captured, and what it means for our advancement in space exploration.

To satiate that curiosity, this documentary explores the black hole paradox, following the narrative of two teams deeply involved in studying black holes. It’s packed full of information and philosophical musings to keep you thinking long after the video ends.

IMAX: Hubble

(Image credit: Amazon)

Release date : 2010

: 2010 Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Interested in spacewalks and observing how astronauts navigate in space? Watch this IMAX documentary narrated by an Oscar-winning actor. Fans of spacewalks and Leonardo DiCaprio will thoroughly enjoy this short yet informative documentary following the efforts of seven astronauts aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis as they attempt to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

Narrated by DiCaprio, it’s an engaging masterpiece highlighting the importance of the Hubble telescope, how it’s maintained, and the efforts that go into working - and 'walking' - in space.

A Beautiful Planet

(Image credit: issnationallab.org)

Release date : 2016

: 2016 Watch it on Hulu or buy it on Blu-Ray

There are dozens of documentaries featuring other planets. But what if you want to watch something closer to home (literally)? Enter 'A Beautiful Planet'.

It’s a visual treat featuring stunning views of our planet as seen from the International Space Station. Add Jennifer Lawrence’s narration and an engrossing soundtrack to the mix, and you have a breathtaking experience to remember for years to come. The best part? The documentary goes beyond just pretty pictures and shows the daily life of astronauts in the ISS and offers a closer look at the effects of global warming.

The Last Man on the Moon

(Image credit: Getty)

Release date : 2014

: 2014 Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Keen to learn more about the world of astronauts beyond their discoveries? Then you’ll love this biography-style documentary.

With rare archive material and eye-catching visual effects, this fascinating film explores the iconic history of Apollo astronaut Eugene Cernan, who is currently the last man to have walked on the moon.

You can enjoy a deeper dive into Cernan’s life including his time in the space program, his missions, and his rare experience as an astronaut.

In the Shadow of the Moon

(Image credit: Amazon)

Release date : 2007

: 2007 Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Say you’ve watched all the Apollo space mission documentaries, but you still want more. Then consider this multiple award-winning documentary, featuring real interviews with all surviving Apollo team members who were a part of space missions from 1968 to 1972.

To make things more interesting, like other Apollo documentaries, it also features archival footage to offer a closer look into the life of astronauts and their famous missions.

The Farthest - Voyager in Space

(Image credit: Amazon)

Release date : 2017

: 2017 Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play

Interested in learning more about NASA’s Voyager mission? Watch PBS’s The Farthest - Voyager in Space which chronicles the journey of Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.