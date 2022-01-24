Best Buy's flash sale has great deals on these Star Wars Lego and The Mandalorian toys

Best Buy is hosting a 24-hour flash sale on the company's website, and the discounts extend to some cool Star Wars products.

The sale ends at 3 a.m. EST (2000 GMT) tonight, so if you're after a cool new Lego Star Wars set like the Imperial Probe Droid (was $59.99 now $47.99) or a 12-inch remote control plush of Baby Yoda (was $64.99 now $44.99) then now is the time to get it.

This sale caught our eye because it includes not just some cool gifts but also the Imperial Probe Droid, which features in our best Lego Star Wars Sets guide. If none of these are quite to your liking then make sure you check out our best Star Wars gifts and deals and best space gifts pages for great gift ideas.

Remember this flash sale is for today only so make sure you act quickly, before it ends!

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid was $59.99 now $47.99 from Best Buy. Save $12 on this awesome looking 683-piece set of an Imperial Probe Droid when you get it from Best Buy. This particular set is suitable for adults and will be a cool centerpiece item as it stands at over 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) tall and 9 inches (24 centimeters) wide.

The Child, 12-inch Plush Motion RC Toy was $64.99 now $44.99 from Best Buy. Save $20 on a toy that's cute, fun and now on sale. Suitable for ages 3 and above, Best Buy say all you have to do is "Put on the remote control wristband to begin Mandalorian-inspired adventures with four modes of play! Push a button, and The Child will follow fans around, play hide and seek or just adorably wander. The remote also prompts sounds and head movements!"

The Child 8-Inch Plush Toy was $13.99 now $9.99 from Best Buy. Save $4 on what is no doubt the cutest of the toys on this page. If something a bit softer and cuddlier is more suitable for you or the Padawan in your life then why not grab this 8-inch plush of one of the most instantly recognizable characters of modern Star Wars, especially now it's on sale?

