Autumnal Equinox 2019: Google Doodles Celebrate the Changing Seasons

This Google Doodle celebrates the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

If you're calculating by the cosmos, today (Sept. 23) marks the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of spring in the Southern Hemisphere, and Google has made a charming doodle to celebrate the occasion.

The doodle is designed for the northern hemisphere , and shows a napping Earth crowned by a brilliant golden oak leaf. The company's name is festooned by branches and roots sporting the same autumnal foliage.

A partner doodle made for the Southern Hemisphere's vernal equinox depicts Earth looking up at a cheerful pink flower sprouting from its top, with greening vegetation decorating the Google name.

A Google Doodle celebrates the beginning of spring in the Southern Hemisphere. (Image credit: Google)

The equinox — named for the fact that day and night each last an equal 24 hours — marks the time when the plane of Earth's axial tilt is directly perpendicular to the sun's radiation. Whereas for the solstices in June and December, the northern and southern poles respectively receive more of the sun's radiation, at the equinox, that light hits Earth more evenly.

Whichever hemisphere you're in, welcome to another new season!

