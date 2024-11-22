Lunar Google Doodle celebrates half-lit third quarter moon each month with interactive card game

Google's latest Doodle celebrates the third quarter moon phase with a fun interactive card game.

The Google Rise of the Half-moon Doodle highlights the different phases of the lunar cycle, as a half moon , in the form of the third quarter moon. The card game challenges players to match different moon phases in pairs and to place the cards in order to create a lunar cycle.

"The Half Moon is the turning point in the lunar cycle, shifting the balance between light and dark like moves in a celestial game," the game's introductory game reads .

The moon undergoes eight distinct phases in its approximate 29.5-day cycle: New moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent. As the moon orbits Earth , the sun illuminates different parts of the lunar surface, creating the different lunar phases for viewers on Earth.

Currently, the moon is approaching the third quarter phase, signifying that it has completed three-quarters of its orbit around the Earth. However, from our perspective on Earth, the moon appears half illuminated by the sun because it is halfway through the cycle from full moon to the next new moon .

Google announced that this lunar card game will be featured as the Doodle once a month, coinciding with the lunar cycle. Competing against the half moon, players are given cards with various lunar phases and must match them up appropriately to earn points. The goal is to play through nine boards to unlock four wildcards that can help you win along the way.

As players advance, the game board configurations become more challenging, making pairing the lunar cycle cards more difficult. Lunar pairs and phases are created by placing cards in adjacent boxes connected by lines on the board. Once a card is played on the board, it can be used by either opponent to create pairs or lunar cycles. The last play made using a card on the board counts towards the bonus point awarded to that player at the end of the game.

