On this day in space! Aug. 18, 1868: Total solar eclipse leads to discovery of helium
On Aug. 18, 1868, a French astronomer named Pierre Jules César Janssen discovered helium while observing a total solar eclipse in India.
On Aug. 18, 1868, a French astronomer named Pierre Jules César Janssen discovered helium while observing a total solar eclipse in India.
During the eclipse, Janssen was using a spectroscope to look at the spectrum of light emitted by the sun. This tool allows scientists to determine what elements they're looking at. While observing solar prominences during the eclipse, Janssen noticed a bright yellow line that didn't correspond to any elements that was not yet discovered on Earth.
In the months that followed, English astronomer Norman Lockyer independently observed the same spectral line and concluded that it came from a previously unknown element, which was named helium after Helios, the Greek god of the sun.
Thirteen years later, the Italian physicist Luigi Palmieri found the first evidence of helium on Earth, in the lava of Mount Vesuvius.
Why it mattered
The detection of helium during the 1868 eclipse was the first time spectroscopy revealed an element in an astronomical object that had not yet been discovered on Earth, and highlights why spectroscopy is one of astronomy’s most powerful tools.
Like every other element on the periodic table, helium has innumerable applications, including some that are especially important to space and spaceflight. Scientists eventually learned that helium is the second-most abundant element in the universe (after hydrogen). And the fusion of hydrogen into helium is the process that powers stars like our sun. Helium gas is commonly used to pressurize and purge rocket propellant systems, and liquid helium is often used to cool sensitive scientific instruments on spacecraft.
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Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Josh DinnerStaff Writer, Spaceflight