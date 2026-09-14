James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble discover 27 puzzling new objects orbiting the sun far beyond Neptune

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An illustration of a Trans-Neptunian Object, a small, faint, icy body orbiting the sun beyond the orbit of Neptune.

The Hubble and James Webb space telescopes have teamed up to target some of the smallest, most distant objects in the solar system, discovering that the history of these tiny objects is more puzzling than we'd realized.

The two orbiting observatories collectively discovered 27 new Trans-Neptunian Objects , or TNOs, all less than 25 miles (40 kilometers) across, with the smallest being only 6 miles (10 kilometers) in diameter. As their name suggests, TNOs orbit the sun from far beyond Neptune . Some of them were born out there, at the dawn of the solar system , as small planetesimals unable to take the extra step to form planets.

Models of how these TNOs formed predicted that they should have been peppered with impacts that mixed up their surface material so that their composition, and therefore color, would be different than larger TNOs. Yet new observations, led by two PhD candidates, Anastasia Morgan of Northern Arizona University and Marielle Eduardo of the University of Victoria found the opposite – the little TNOs still look as pristine as the day they formed.

"You could imagine a scenario where getting knocked around and fragmented would change the surface composition, and then you would see a different surface color for tiny TNOs compared to their larger siblings," said Morgan, who led the color and composition analysis, in a statement . "So it's really fascinating to see that the smallest objects are somehow 'remembering' and preserving the history of how they were made."

TNOs native to the Kuiper Belt move in near-circular orbits around the sun and are level with the ecliptic plane, the imaginary flat 'disc' on which the planets and other objects orbit our star. They are said to be dynamically 'cold' because they haven't really budged since they formed.

Other TNOs, however, formed between the seventh and eighth planets, Uranus and Neptune, but before they could be assimilated into those worlds while those planets were growing, they were ejected by gravitational resonances into the region far beyond Neptune, collectively forming a 'Scattered Disk' of objects on highly elongated orbits significantly inclined to the plane of the solar system. Such TNOs are referred to as being dynamically 'hot'.

Yet even the 'hot' TNOs seem to have resisted any changes to their surface composition.

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"These dynamically hot TNOs retain a signature of where they were born, even though they've been orbitally scrambled since then," said David Trilling of Northern Arizona University.

An artist's interpretation of a trans-Neptunian object. (Image credit: Artwork: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI); Science: NASA, ESA, and C. Fuentes (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics))

This leads to one of two surprising possibilities. Either there are far fewer impacts taking place far from the sun than astronomers thought, which doesn't match with what we think we know about the population density of objects out there, or the impacts and collisions do take place but for some reason do not tear up the surface of the small TNOs as much as we might expect.

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope 's (JWST's) infrared vision, Marielle Eduardo was able to figure out the size distribution of the TNOs. When we look in visible light, how bright a TNO appears depends in part on how reflective its surface is, a property referred to as albedo. A larger body with a composition that isn't very reflective might appear fainter at the same distance as a smaller object covered in shiny ice.

However, at infrared wavelengths the brightness of an object is dependent mostly on its size, allowing accurate determinations of the diameters of the 27 TNOs. Surprisingly, there seem to be fewer of the very small TNOs than what models of their formation predict.

"It's very interesting that the process of planetesimal formation ends up producing the same distribution of sizes for both cold and hot populations, despite forming in different regions of the early solar system," said Eduardo. "The process seems to be insensitive to [planet-forming] disk conditions, producing similar planetesimal sizes whether the disk is hot or cold, and dense or fluffy."

These observations push Hubble 's and JWST's abilities to the limit. The TNOs are incredibly faint, shining between magnitudes 24.1 and 29.3, described as being equivalent to seeing a swarm of fireflies on the moon from Earth. As such, it is the deepest survey yet into the relatively unknown realm beyond Neptune, just as you'd expect from these two powerful space telescopes getting together.