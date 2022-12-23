Boom! Studios' 'All-New Firefly' series wraps up a stellar run with 'Big Damn Finale #1'

Even though Joss Whedon's "Firefly" was unceremoniously canceled by Fox Television after one just season and went off the air 20 years ago, there's been a robust resurrection of the beloved "Firefly" characters and stories over the years via official tie-in novels, comic series, role-playing games, clothing lines, graphic novels, and even a savory "Firefly"-themed cookbook.

Boom! Studios has been at the forefront of this canonical resurgence of interest with its flagship comic book titles since 2018 and now one of its most recent offerings, "All-New Firefly," is concluding its storyline with a special over-stuffed issue that just arrived this week with "Big Damn Finale #1 (opens in new tab)." Our Firefly streaming guide can help you get caught up on the TV series and its film "Serenity" so you know what to expec in the comics.

The ongoing comic first kicked off back in February 2022, with the Shiniest Captain in the 'Verse ... Kaylee Frye! Captain Kaylee commanded the crew on a daring relic heist that proved to be too much for even their moral code when mercenaries stole their prize and Serenity's gang had to quickly shift into recovery mode.

The cover of All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1 to end the series. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Written by David Booher ("Canto," "Joe Hill's Rain") and accented with dynamic illustrations from artist Simona Di Gianfelice ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"), this double-sized treat ends the series' arc in true Browncoat style.

Here’s the official synopsis:

"Things come to an explosive conclusion with Requiem, the mercenaries, and the Alliance portals, but as Jayne reckons with his family and the past, a beloved member of the spaceship Serenity will make the ultimate sacrifice. Covers A-C will each come polybagged to avoid spoiling this character’s final fate!"

An alternate cover for Boom! Studios All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Featuring Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, and Jewel Staite, TV’s cult space western chronicled the cosmic exploits of Captain Mal Reynolds and his quirky Serenity crew. Its ultimate demise occurred after only 14 episodes, although there was an excellent 2005 feature film, "Serenity," that continued their semi-comical misadventures.

An alternate cover for Boom! Studios All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale. (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Boom! Studios' "All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1 (opens in new tab)" is available now at comic shops and digital outlets, with variant covers by Nimit Malavia, Becca Carey, Mona Finden, and Lee Garbett.