It’s a xenomorph outbreak on Planet Lethe in first 'Aliens: Dark Descent' tactical gameplay trailer

The bug hunt is definitely on as the lucrative "Alien" sci-fi franchise is experiencing a bit of a refreshing renaissance these days.

In addition to 2021's "Aliens: Fireteam Elite" video game, we've got Marvel's rebooted "Alien" comic book series arriving later this month for Alien Day (April 26) from Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo, director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don’t Breathe") helming an upcoming "Alien" feature film, and even an "Alien" TV series currently in pre-production at FX courtesy of "Fargo" creator and showrunner Noah Hawley.

And soon, Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive will unleash the next gaming chapter of the savage saga with "Aliens: Dark Descent" hatching on June 23, 2023 — and we've snagged a first look at its strategic gameplay to share.

"Aliens: Dark Descent." (Image credit: Tindalos Interactive)

Rather than "Alien: Isolation's" nerve-jangling first-person shooter experience that launched back in 2014, "Aliens: Dark Descent" is a real-time, squad-based tactical action game where you lead a commando unit of elite Colonial Marines investigating a xenomorph invasion on a hostile remote world.

Here's the official synopsis:

In "Aliens: Dark Descent," players will command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise.

Let's be real: "Alien: Isolation" is going to be a difficult act to follow. But from the looks of this rousing trailer, "Aliens: Dark Descent" could be a tough hombre to consider with its original story erupting from the official "Alien" universe, order-based team deployments, time-displacement options, intricate story missions, open-world landscape and brutal human-versus-monster melees that just might leave you minus an appendage or two.

A xenomorph in "Alien: Dark Descent." (Image credit: Tindalos Interactive)

"Aliens: Dark Descent" drops for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on June 20th, 2023.

