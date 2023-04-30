Acebeam X75 flashlight power bank review

An incredibly powerful flashlight that feels unnecessary for the most part but definitely has its merits in rural areas or in situations where there's little to no light. However, a high price point and bulky size make it pretty impractical unless you're someone who wants to invest top dollar for a heavy-duty flashlight you'll regularly use for years.

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

The Acebeam X75 flashlight power bank has the self-given title of the most powerful flashlight in the world, according to Acebeam Technology Co., Ltd a manufacturer of high-quality flashlights and headlamps since 2014.

It's so powerful in fact, that the light emits so much heat that it uses a fan to actively air-cool it so as to preserve the life of the battery. This flashlight also has power bank functionality — use the charging port as an output to give external devices a boost of power, but be mindful that this will reduce your flashlight's runtime. For this review, we will focus on the flashlight functionality, as that is what we're most interested in.

Key specifications Size: 920 x 60 x 176 mm Weight: 43.7 oz/1240 g (inc battery) Battery Size: ‎4x 21,700Ah Li-ion Battery Life: 8 hours 20 on lowest setting Light Output: 80,000 lumens Waterproof rating: IP68

Claiming any device is the most powerful in its category worldwide is a strong statement that needs to be backed up with proof. Happily, when we took the Acebeam X75 for a spin we certainly didn't find it wanting.

As this is a hefty investment (around the $400 mark), it might be overkill for most people's needs, have a look at our best flashlight guide or best headlamps for alternative and cheaper models.

Acebeam X75 review

Acebeam X75 review: Design

Tactile black metal makes the X75 look professional without adding too much weight. (Image credit: Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp)

Large, but still practical thanks to LED and Li-ion design

Black metal makes it look premium without adding much weight

Lighter than it looks

The Acebeam X75 has three core settings for you to play with, each one easy to access without needing to tap away at its two buttons for too long. Hold one to turn it on to its lowest setting, which is about bright as any standard flashlight, around 10,000 Lumens. Tap that same button and you'll get to see what this thing can do, to the tune of 80,000 Lumens. It lights up everything in front of you but has such a decent range that the cone of light captures way more than you'd ever need it to.

The lowest setting is excellent for built-up areas around houses or other people. You don't want to blind them or draw too much attention to yourself by lighting up the whole street, and the ability to do this means you don't need another, dimmer, flashlight that you take out for your day-to-day local walks.

The more powerful setting is perfect for hiking through the woods in the dark. Nothing can hide from you, and the device's light weight makes it easy to swing around and point to wherever you heard a twig snap. We went for a few runs with this flashlight, and our arms never gave out. It's heavier than your standard flashlight but you don't mind that for the ultimate power its highest setting provides.

Acebeam X75 review: Performance

This flashlight is ideal for late night walks, and would be bright enough to lead a whole group of people. (Image credit: Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp)

Easy-to-use controls

Intuitive lock system

Multiple brightness settings to suit your needs

Hold down the second button on the Acebeam X75, and you'll light up the world around you with 80,000 lumens. Across 180 degrees in front of you and well into the air, everything is lit up. It pretty much turns night to day, making it impossible for anything to hide from you in the dark.

If you're even slightly apprehensive about walking somewhere at night or dusk, this flashlight will put your mind at ease. This is the real attraction of this flashlight and the whole point of owning it. You really do feel like you're holding the most powerful flashlight in the world when you turn this beam on, as if you're pulling the moon a little closer and lighting up the ground in front of you for the time you're pushing down that button.

With such a powerful beam comes a couple of drawbacks. When throwing out 80,000 lumens the device's fan triggers and makes quite the racket. Not enough to deafen you but it's loud enough that it makes you want to turn down the power. It comes packed with an extra fan which could indicate that this breaks easily, but it may also just be a replacement if one breaks in transit.

The other worry with the Acebeam X75 is, quite legitimately, blinding yourself or someone else. This flashlight is no joke and you could easily shine it into another person's or animal's eyes and do some damage. Turning off the brightest setting is as easy as letting go of a button, as is switching settings and turning the flashlight away from others. The danger is for those who don't know how powerful the beams can be. Thankfully, there's a lock on the flashlight and some decent safety advice to help prevent accidents.

Acebeam X75 review: Functionality

To charge the torch you need to unscrew the base and plug a USB-C cable in, fiddly while on the go so best take it out with full charge. (Image credit: Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp)

Roughly three to fours of battery life with constant use

The fan kicks in when the device is too hot, extending its lifespan.

Charge time is around one hour

The flashlight contains a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery pack (4 x 21,700) that lasts long enough, given what you'll be using it for. You could easily get a three-hour night hike in without coming near the end of your battery life, provided you don't switch on the most powerful setting too often. If you do, the battery will drain much faster.

The device is also said to be waterproof to two meters underwater with an IP rating of IP68, though we've not tested this. We have tested it in the rain though and it came out without breaking a sweat.

If you're hoping to use the device for longer than, say, four hours at a time, you will struggle for a couple of reasons. First, the battery life is not there, so you'll need to charge it on the go. However, the way the battery fits into the flashlight and the placement of the charging port makes it impossible to charge on the go. To charge the battery, you need to unscrew the base and plug a USB-C cable in, make sure it's charged before you leave. We think it would be better to take a backup flashlight if you think you will come close to that limit so you aren't left in the dark.

Should you buy the Acebeam X75?

Flashlights literally don't come much brighter than this. (Image credit: Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp)

At around the $400 mark, it would be hard for anyone to justify buying the world's most powerful flashlight. However, this device's sheer power is worth the money if you're worried about going out at night in rural areas for walks and don't want to be crept up on or lose your footing on uneven terrain. If you've got a reason to be out at night after dark, for dog walking perhaps, then this flashlight will quickly pay its way. If you don't, maybe try something cheaper.

If the Acebeam X75 isn’t for you

If the world's most powerful flashlight is too much (either in lumens or money) for you, we recommend buying something much cheaper that still packs in the lumens. The Thrunite BSS V4 is still bright but more compact. You won't see as much at night, but you'll still find your way and see perfectly.

Alternatively, the MagLite LED 3-Cell combines brightness with the heft you might want from something that can protect you while you're out and about. It's very bulky but does everything you need a flashlight to do.

Finally, the Nitecore C17 is a solid flashlight that's tiny yet bursts with light. It'll light your way wherever you're going, but it's easy to hide in a pocket or up your sleeve. This one is definitely more for saving space in a drawer at home or squeezing into a very packed bag when you're off to see the stars in a remote location.

There's plenty more alternative models in our best flashlights buying guide.