In Photos: The Awesome Space-y 'The Lego Movie 2' Building Sets!

Get Ready for 'The Lego Movie 2'

Lego

Lego has released new building sets for "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," which hits movie theaters on Feb. 7, 2019. Click through this gallery to see what's in store!

Apocalypseburg!

Lego

The bustling brick-topolis of Bricksburg gets a postapocalyptic look in "Welcome to Apocalypseburg" showing the city devastated by a Lego Duplo alien invasion. 3,178-piece Lego master set, which hits Lego Store shelves as an exclusive on Feb. 1.

Emmet and Lucy's Visitors

Lego

This 53-piece Lego Duplo set presents Emmet and Lucy and some alien invaders. ($30)

Movie Making with Legos

Lego

With this 482-piece set, Lego offers the opportunity to connect technology and building by including a camera stand for a smartphone with a movie stage and action props. The Movie Maker set includes Emmet's escape buggy, Rex's Rexplorer, three minifigures, built-in sliders to move characters around and more. ($50)

Build It Up

Lego

With Emmet and Benny's "Build and Fix" Workshop, younger builders can use the tools in the workshop to pump gas and launch vehicles into orbit. ($20)

Friends Forever

Lego

Lego Movie 2 characters Unikitty, Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar enjoy tea time with the tea trolley accessories. ($10)

Gettin' Around

Lego

At 173 pieces, this Lego set lets builders recreate Emmet's "thricycle." The set includes Emmet, an alien invader a fuel station, a parking spot and more accessories.(15)

Welcome the Queen

Lego

This upcoming set introduces Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, a shape-shifting star and includes five interchangeable face expressions. Lucy, Banarnar, Sweet Mayhem and Susan characters are included in the set as well. ($20)

Lots of Options

Lego

Another kit, the Build Whatever Box, with the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi offers 15 different forms including the grumpy volcano, happy butterfly and more. ($40)

A Rextreme Set

Lego

Rex Dangervest and Emmet figurines are included in this set allowing builders to rebuild Rex's 3-in-1 offroader and Recon Rex-o-saurus into the Rex-o-saurus Quad or Execu-Rex-o-saurus. ($30)

Building Skills

Lego

Lucy and Emmet minifigures round out this Lego set with a Ultrakatty figure. A posable head, tail and legs makes rebuilding scenes from the movie a cinch. ($30)

