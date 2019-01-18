In Photos: The Awesome Space-y 'The Lego Movie 2' Building Sets!

Get Ready for 'The Lego Movie 2'
Lego has released new building sets for "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," which hits movie theaters on Feb. 7, 2019. Click through this gallery to see what's in store!
Apocalypseburg!
The bustling brick-topolis of Bricksburg gets a postapocalyptic look in "Welcome to Apocalypseburg" showing the city devastated by a Lego Duplo alien invasion. 3,178-piece Lego master set, which hits Lego Store shelves as an exclusive on Feb. 1.
Emmet and Lucy's Visitors
This 53-piece Lego Duplo set presents Emmet and Lucy and some alien invaders. ($30)
Movie Making with Legos
With this 482-piece set, Lego offers the opportunity to connect technology and building by including a camera stand for a smartphone with a movie stage and action props. The Movie Maker set includes Emmet's escape buggy, Rex's Rexplorer, three minifigures, built-in sliders to move characters around and more. ($50)
Build It Up
With Emmet and Benny's "Build and Fix" Workshop, younger builders can use the tools in the workshop to pump gas and launch vehicles into orbit. ($20)
Friends Forever
Lego Movie 2 characters Unikitty, Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar enjoy tea time with the tea trolley accessories. ($10)
Gettin' Around
At 173 pieces, this Lego set lets builders recreate Emmet's "thricycle." The set includes Emmet, an alien invader a fuel station, a parking spot and more accessories.(15)
Welcome the Queen
This upcoming set introduces Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, a shape-shifting star and includes five interchangeable face expressions. Lucy, Banarnar, Sweet Mayhem and Susan characters are included in the set as well. ($20)
Lots of Options
Another kit, the Build Whatever Box, with the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi offers 15 different forms including the grumpy volcano, happy butterfly and more. ($40)
A Rextreme Set
Rex Dangervest and Emmet figurines are included in this set allowing builders to rebuild Rex's 3-in-1 offroader and Recon Rex-o-saurus into the Rex-o-saurus Quad or Execu-Rex-o-saurus. ($30)
Building Skills
Lucy and Emmet minifigures round out this Lego set with a Ultrakatty figure. A posable head, tail and legs makes rebuilding scenes from the movie a cinch. ($30)
