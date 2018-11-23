New Trailer for 'The Lego Movie 2' Promises Out-of-This-World Adventure!

A new trailer shows clear "Star Wars" and space undertones in the forthcoming Lego movie, which opens with a desert vista that looks suspiciously like some of the scenes in "Rogue One" or "The Last Jedi."But here, it's all done Lego style. The movie in question, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," opens in theaters Feb. 9, 2019.

The trailer (posted on Warner Brothers Pictures' YouTube) begins with one of the main characters, Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), staring angrily out at the desert from a floating ship. She begins with, "Once everything was awesome ..." before Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) interrupts her with an offer of coffee. Continuing with her rant, Lucy declares coffee "the bitter liquid that provides the only semblance of pleasure left in these dark times."

Responds Brickowski: "Oh my gosh, did I interrupt you brooding just now?"

General Mayhem is an invader from space in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," which hits theaters Feb. 8, 2019. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Through a twist of events similar to "The Last Jedi," Lucy and her group of warriors take shelter during a battle until the enemy suddenly whisks her off to space. Brickowski then sets out on a rescue mission, which — borrowing from the venerable "Star Trek" — will "go where no brick has gone before," the trailer promises.

Brickowski needs to dodge asteroids en route to Lucy, and while doing so he quickly gains help from space archaeologist, velociraptor trainer and cowboy Rex Dangervest. It's an unlikely character combination until you realize that Dangervest is also voiced by Chris Pratt. Dangervest spoofs several characters Pratt played in other movies: Peter Quill/Star-Lord from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Owen Grady from the "Jurassic Park" series, and Joshua Faraday from "The Magnificent Seven."

While Brickowski says he doesn't understand Dangervest, the two become fast buddies in the quest to bring home Lucy. But to see how things turn out, you'll have to watch the movie — and keep a sharp eye out for a lot of cameos, including some from Batman and Superman.

