'The Lego Movie 2' Trailer Has Landed: This Time, It's Intergalactic

It's official: The next Lego movie will be out of this world.

The first trailer for "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" dropped Tuesday (June 5), and all your friends from the first film — including Benny the Spaceman — are coming back for the sequel. And this time, they're headed to space!

Here's what we know: "The Lego Movie 2" is set five years after the fateful Taco Tuesday that ended the first film, with "The Special," Emmet, and his friends living in what looks like a postapocalyptic wasteland more reminiscent of "Mad Max" than their city of Bricksburg. Then, an alien arrives busting some mad beats ("Intergalactic" by the Beastie Boys). [25 Lego Sets You Need in Your Collection]

The alien kidnaps Emmet's friends (Benny, nooo!) and kicks off what we assume will be a cosmic rescue mission. "They come in pieces," reads one of the movie's taglines.

If you're a Lego fan like me (you know you are), I'm sure you can't wait to see what space-y hijinks Emmet and company get into as they trek across the final frontier. (Don't roll your eyes about that "Star Trek" joke. Another trailer taglines says, "It's time to go where no brick has gone before.")

An alien abduction in the "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" will launch a space adventure on Feb. 8, 2019. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Aside from the alien abduction of Emmet's pals, the new trailer reveals few plot details. But I feel compelled to share some observations.

First, it's clear that Lego is officially bringing its mini-doll figures into "The Lego Movie" universe. The alien visitor in the trailer is obviously a mini-doll figure similar to those in Lego's Friends, Disney Princesses and DC Superhero Girls lines. This alien has an adorable space helmet, a spacesuit-like torso piece and wings, and the character apparently hails from the "Systar System." (That sure sounds a lot like "sister," and we know the real boy Finn from "The Lego Movie" does have a sister.)

FYI, the Friends line made an appearance in the first film, but blink and you'd miss it.

Next, let's all just pause a moment and enjoy Lego Batman getting taken down a peg by a sticker-shooting blaster.

Also, where's Benny's spaceship, Spaceship, SPACESHIP!? This seems like its time to shine, no?

As a huge "Planet of the Apes" fan, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the nod to that science fiction film in "The Lego Movie 2" trailer, which opens with a shot of the Statue of Liberty on its side, echoing the iconic scene in the 1968 film. (Lego also released a new Statue of Liberty set this year, just as another FYI.)

In the trailer, Emmet appears to transform his house into a spaceship, using some engines and appendage-like wing bits that look an awful lot like the rear end of Lego's Milano spaceship sets from the company's "Guardians of the Galaxy" line. That's not surprising, because Emmet is voiced by actor Chris Pratt, who also stars as Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians films.

Referencing the original "The Lego Movie," the trailer shows a monster made of Lego's larger Duplo bricks (for younger kids) terrorizing Bricksburg. If you'll recall, the last scene of the first film featured Duplo aliens built by Finn's sister landing in the city. "We are from the planet Duplo, and we are here to destroy you," they said.

There are a ton of other details I could share (giant-size Unikitty, anyone?), but there will be more to come in future trailers, I'm sure. For the full plot, however, we'll have to wait until "The Lego Movie 2" hits theaters next year.

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" opens in theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.

