Lego's Bat-Space Shuttle Is a Fun Way to Mark NASA's STS-1 Anniversary

Be honest, space fans. You love space Lego sets. And I bet a fair lot of you love Batman, too. So, was I excited when a bat-themed space shuttle popped up in "The Lego Batman Movie" last year? Yes. Yes, I was.

I mean, Holy Bat-shuttles, Batman! The Dark Knight has his own space program? As NASA celebrates the 37th anniversary of its first space shuttle launch, STS-1, on April 12, let's take a look at Lego's Bat-Space Shuttle. [25 Lego Sets You Need in Your Collection]

In case you missed it, Lego Batman's space shuttle first popped up in a trailer for "The Lego Batman Movie" in which Robin (Michael Cera) stumbles into the Batcave and starts touching all of Batman's stuff.

"Don't touch that," is all Batman (Will Arnett) tells Robin.

Lego's Bat-Space Shuttle for 2018 in the box. (Image credit: Lego)

"I want to BUILD that," is what my internal comic-book/space-geek voice was telling me.

Lego made that possible in 2018, when it launched (for sale, not in space) the Bat-Space Shuttle set from the movie. I got a close-up look at the new set at Toy Fair 2018 in February.

Aside from its black (and sometimes very dark gray) color scheme, the Bat-Space Shuttle has a very similar look to the Lego Spaceport set from 2015, with the exception of a ton of Bat-weapons and sleek dual tails. It includes a molded canopy and nose, winglets and other details that give it a shape similar to that of the Spaceport set.

However, unlike Lego's Utility Shuttle (also from 2015), which allows for a second crewmember, the flight deck for the Bat-Space Shuttle fits only Batman, — because, you know, Batman works alone.

The Bat-Space Shuttle's solid rocket boosters are sleeker than the Spaceport's, though, and it has an added central booster in place of an external tank. The shuttle also stands on a launchpad scene that can be connected to Lego's earlier Batcave Break-in set from "The Lego Batman Movie," which is a nice touch for added play value.

The Bat-Space Shuttle set comes with a buildable Bat-Moon buggy that fits inside the payload bay and a Bat-Kayak for those more inclined toward water sports. The shuttle itself measures about 11 inches long, 4 inches high and 7 inches wide (29 by 11 by 20 centimeters).

The set comes with six minifigures: Batman, Dick Grayson (Robin), Catwoman, Reggae Man Batsuit, the Firestarter Batsuit and the Space Batsuit. Of course, the Space Batsuit comes in black.

Lego's Bat-Space Shuttle set, new for 2018, recreates Batman's personal Batcave launchpad from "The Lego Batman Movie." (Image credit: Lego)

Of those, the Space Batsuit stood out to me (you're surprised, I know), since it's a different color from the spacesuits used in the Spaceport and Utility Shuttle sets. A sliding Batsuit costume rail and rotating display stand, and blaster-like stud shooters round out the set's play options.

Lego's Bat-Space Shuttle set includes 643 pieces and sells for $79.99, so be prepared to pay for the Bat-themed licensing if you're looking to pick up this set.

Lastly, it's not that surprising that Batman has his own space shuttle. After all, I firmly believe that Batman's alter ego, the ultrarich Bruce Wayne, helped pay for the Watchtower space station the Justice League used to keep an eye on Earth's crime from space. Green Arrow could have helped; his alter ego, Oliver Queen, is super-rich, too.

