Meet the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon! Lego's 1st 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Set

Lego will start selling the "Kessel Run Millennium Falcon" set, a tie-in with the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story," in April 2018, for $169.99.

The 1,414-piece "Kessel Run Millennium Falcon" set will feature the iconic spacecraft and youthful versions of Han Solo, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (that is, however effectively youth can be rendered in minifigure form). New characters Qi'ra and a Kessel droid are also included. And start saving your pennies now: The set will cost $169.99. [See More Photos of Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon!]

Take a look at the image above, then check out the trailer below to see how it stacks up. (It's okay, we'll wait.)

The big takeaway is Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon doesn't look like the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" that we're used to. It's clean (and white!) and seems to be missing quad blasters and that gap in the front we've seen in past models.

Here's Lego's description of the set: "Outsmart the villainous overseers and escape the Kessel Mines aboard the amazing Millennium Falcon! Pull amazing maneuvers from the cockpit. Jump in the laser turrets and fire back at pursuing craft. Then check the hyperdrive and get ready to jump to safety! After all that excitement, kick back with Han and his friends with a drink from the bar, while you let Chewbacca win at Dejarik. Then it's off to bed for a well-earned snooze in the bunk aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy!"

The Chewbacca minifig from the "Kessel Run Millennium Falcon" Lego set. (Image credit: Lego)

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon comes on the heels of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, which was unveiled in 2017. With a whopping 7,541 pieces, that $799.99 set is the largest Lego building kit of all time. (Watch us build one here!)

And yes, space nerds, we know: A parsec is a unit of distance (equal to 3.26 light-years, in fact), not time. So Han's Kessel Run boast makes no sense — unless he was bragging about taking a different, shorter route.

